This brewery brings a menu inspired by the king of fruits presented in global ways

The arrival of mangoes feels like a warm embrace, a promise of sun-drenched afternoons and sticky-sweet indulgence. Whether plucked straight from the tree, blended into a luscious lassi, or woven into rich curries, mangoes carry an unmatched sense of joy. Vault Brewery’s mango-themed menu sets out to honour this fruit in all its glorious forms, taking us on a flavour-packed journey that was both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

We began with the Mexican mango tacos — each bite a burst of freshness. Soft tortillas cradled a vibrant mix of avocado and mango salsa, creamy yet zingy, with baked beans adding a touch of heartiness. And then there was the feta bringing a game-changing salty tang that cut through the sweetness just enough to keep things exciting. The silky mango, buttery avocado, and a delicate balance of flavours made every mouthful feel effortless yet deeply satisfying.