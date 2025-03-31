This brewery brings a menu inspired by the king of fruits presented in global ways

The arrival of mangoes feels like a warm embrace, a promise of sun-drenched afternoons and sticky-sweet indulgence. Whether plucked straight from the tree, blended into a luscious lassi, or woven into rich curries, mangoes carry an unmatched sense of joy. Vault Brewery’s mango-themed menu sets out to honour this fruit in all its glorious forms, taking us on a flavour-packed journey that was both nostalgic and refreshingly new.
We began with the Mexican mango tacos — each bite a burst of freshness. Soft tortillas cradled a vibrant mix of avocado and mango salsa, creamy yet zingy, with baked beans adding a touch of heartiness. And then there was the feta bringing a game-changing salty tang that cut through the sweetness just enough to keep things exciting. The silky mango, buttery avocado, and a delicate balance of flavours made every mouthful feel effortless yet deeply satisfying.
Next came the Mango malai chicken tikka, a dish that redefined indulgence. The chicken, marinated in fragrant spices and coated in a rich mango glaze, was so tender, it practically melted. The mango’s sweetness never overpowered; instead, it lingered in the background, adding a velvety smoothness that complemented the smoky char from the tandoor. Each bite delivered the perfect mix of warmth, spice, and a gentle fruity tease, leaving us wishing for just one more piece.
From there, we ventured into Southeast Asian flavours with the Thai farm fresh mango curry — a bowl of pure comfort. The first spoonful brought the warmth of chili oil, that slow-building heat that tingles on the tongue, but then came the mango — a juicy, tart relief that cooled things down instantly. The curry was rich and velvety, packed with vibrant vegetables and an irresistible depth of flavour that made it impossible to stop at just one bite. As we sipped our refreshing ciders, each dish unveiled a different side of mango, reminding us why this golden gem remains the undisputed king of fruits.
₹1,500 for two.
At Jubilee Hills.