This set meal in Hyderabad is for high performance workdays

The non-veg mains featured the Hainan stir fry chicken with golden garlic and spicy fermented bean —deep, earthy and umami rich. but the true highlight of the afternoon was the Mie goreng — Malaysian style stir fried noodles that hit the sweet spot with the right amount of soy, sambal and smokey wok flavour.

On the vegetarian front, the Wok fried mushroom krapow with bird’s eye chilli and basil brought heat and depth that was so spicy — if you’re not a big fan of spice and even if you are, beware! This, paired with the Burnt garlic fried rice, fragrant with crisp garlic bits might just as well impress Uncle Roger too.

Dessert rounded things off with finesse. The non-veg menu’s Muri nu silken tofu passion fruit cheesecake was creamy, dense, balancing tart and sweet beautifully. But the Banana toffee with Banana Caramel ice cream from the veg set was pure comfort — a crunch of caramelised banana over smooth ice cream, oh so indulgent yet so light.

The menus won’t get boring as guests can choose between soup or dim sum, and sushi or small plate, adding flexibility to the thoughtfully crafted meal.

₹1,499 for one. Available until end of November. At Gachibowli.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com