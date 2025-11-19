Enjoy a morning curation of a balanced menu in Hyderabad that makes waking up feel effortless

Of course, no breakfast is complete without coffee. We tried one hot and one cold from their menu. The Vietnamese cold coffee was strong, creamy and foamy — ideal for bold coffee lovers. The Raspberry latte from the hot section tasted like Christmas in a cup: warm, fruity, indulgent and cosy.

For those craving nostalgic Old City flavours, the menu also includes Old city chicken lukmi and Hyderabadi kheema dosa, making Belloso Café a must-visit breakfast spot in Uppal.

₹800 onwards for two. Available from 7 am to 11 am. At Uppal.

