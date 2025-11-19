Enjoy a morning curation of a balanced menu in Hyderabad that makes waking up feel effortless

The new breakfast menu at Belloso Café brings together two comforting culinary worlds: continental classics and Hyderabadi-style south Indian favourites. The experience begins the moment you step into the café’s vast, airy space, wrapped in a soothing sage green palette that instantly brings calm to the morning.
We began with the Crispy south bites, a plate of golden ponganalu served piping hot. Soft, fluffy and steamed to perfection, each bite was coated in two flavourful chutneys — the classics: Andhra palli and a silky coconut blend. The dish came generously topped with sautéed peanuts, crispy curry leaves and rai tadka, crunchy boondi and a mix of warming spices, bringing together a beautiful balance of crunch, creaminess and aroma. Edible purple flowers added a delicate visual charm.
From the continental options, the Chilli cheese toast arrived next. The bread was toasted impeccably, the cheese was irresistibly gooey and the chillies added just the right kick.
We followed this with the Classic morning indulgence, their take on the English breakfast. The platter featured crisp hash browns which weren’t greasy, a slice of toast, a sunny-side-up egg, sweet and tangy beans, sautéed mushrooms, a grilled tomato and two plump and juicy sausages — each element cooked thoughtfully. The accompanying butter was creamy and elevated the toast beautifully. The platter, we’d say, would be perfectly filling and satisfying for one.
Of course, no breakfast is complete without coffee. We tried one hot and one cold from their menu. The Vietnamese cold coffee was strong, creamy and foamy — ideal for bold coffee lovers. The Raspberry latte from the hot section tasted like Christmas in a cup: warm, fruity, indulgent and cosy.
For those craving nostalgic Old City flavours, the menu also includes Old city chicken lukmi and Hyderabadi kheema dosa, making Belloso Café a must-visit breakfast spot in Uppal.
₹800 onwards for two. Available from 7 am to 11 am. At Uppal.
