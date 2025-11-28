A trail of India’s favourite cuisines — all mapped onto a single mid-day spread in Hyderabad
There are brunches and then there are brunches that feel like you’ve travelled the length of the country without ever leaving your seat. Bites of Bharat at Sheraton Hyderabad’s Feast, does exactly that — charting a delicious route from Kolkata to Kerala, Punjab to Telangana. It unfolds across live counters and sprawling displays, woven into a larger brunch menu but distinct in its desi heart.
We began where the aromas were strongest — at the live counter serving Ragi mudde with Kodi pulusu. Presented on a classic steel thali, the ragi balls were steamed to cloud-like softness, hearty and comforting. The Andhra style chicken curry alongside was warm, homely and nostalgically spiced. Following the chef’s nudge, we paired the ragi balls with Keerai masiyal, a spinach based preparation tempered with cumin, mustard and full-fried green chillies on top. Earthy meets fiery — a pairing that works far better than you’d expect. But the real surprise steals were the Tomato chutney and Sorakaya pachadi chutney, that hit the perfect spicy-tangy-creamy trifecta.
From another live station came the addictive Roti pe boti. Small rounds of roti topped with tender mutton and finished with a mint leaf — a tiny detail that added an unexpected refreshing lift to the richness. We cleared that plate in an instant.
The mains took the indulgence further with the Saag aur kofte and Reshmi dum ka gosht, flanked by a basket of butter naan, garlic naan, laccha paratha and a standout potato stuffed kulcha. The koftas — soft blended paneer and dry fruit spheres — rested in a creamy, mellow saag that paired beautifully with the garlic naan. The mutton curry was lush and nutty with a thick gravy and generous bone-in pieces — a moment of rejoice for marrow fans.
A delicate mithai section wrapped things up sweetly. The Anjeer barfi offered the perfect chew of fig, while the ornate Chandrakala delivered equal parts beauty and flavour.
With classics like Hyderabadi murgh dum biryani, Kandhari paneer and Madras fish curry also in the mix, this brunch turns into a full-blown flavour journey — no boarding pass required.
₹4,000 for one. Every Sunday, on till November end. 12.30 pm onwards.
At Financial District.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
