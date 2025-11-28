A trail of India’s favourite cuisines — all mapped onto a single mid-day spread in Hyderabad

There are brunches and then there are brunches that feel like you’ve travelled the length of the country without ever leaving your seat. Bites of Bharat at Sheraton Hyderabad’s Feast, does exactly that — charting a delicious route from Kolkata to Kerala, Punjab to Telangana. It unfolds across live counters and sprawling displays, woven into a larger brunch menu but distinct in its desi heart.

We began where the aromas were strongest — at the live counter serving Ragi mudde with Kodi pulusu. Presented on a classic steel thali, the ragi balls were steamed to cloud-like softness, hearty and comforting. The Andhra style chicken curry alongside was warm, homely and nostalgically spiced. Following the chef’s nudge, we paired the ragi balls with Keerai masiyal, a spinach based preparation tempered with cumin, mustard and full-fried green chillies on top. Earthy meets fiery — a pairing that works far better than you’d expect. But the real surprise steals were the Tomato chutney and Sorakaya pachadi chutney, that hit the perfect spicy-tangy-creamy trifecta.

From another live station came the addictive Roti pe boti. Small rounds of roti topped with tender mutton and finished with a mint leaf — a tiny detail that added an unexpected refreshing lift to the richness. We cleared that plate in an instant.