This burger pit-stop in Hyderabad turns into a full blown culinary adventure

¢The town’s newest burger joint — Burgrill — has made a buzz recently and we walked in to the war mest welcome — a female crew, all smiles, all recommendations ready. Our burger trail began with the Chicken quarter pounder: soft brown buns, crispy sautéed onions, a tangy red sauce and gooey cheese wrapped around a tender patty. Straightforward, comforting and hit the right spots. Its louder, prouder cousin — the Smash lamb cheeseburger — stole the show. Double smash lamb and cheese patties, brioche buns speckled with sesame seeds, pickles, melty cheese and chilli oil mayo... genuinely the kind of burger that demands a moment of silence until the last bite is over.

Burgrill's new outlet at Ashoka One Mall offers not just juicy burgers but an entire decadent feast!

On the side, the African peri peri loaded fries came crinkle cut and chaos coded — peri peri powder everywhere, three sauces drizzled on top (tangy red, mayo and cheese) and yet the fries held their crunch. Total crowd pleaser. A detour into their healthy bowls brought us the Meaty mighty salad — lettuce, cucumbers and a riot of veggies, all tied together with their OG sauce, a tangy and creamy number that showed up before in dip packets served with the burgers.