This burger pit-stop in Hyderabad turns into a full blown culinary adventure

¢The town’s newest burger joint — Burgrill — has made a buzz recently and we walked in to the war mest welcome — a female crew, all smiles, all recommendations ready. Our burger trail began with the Chicken quarter pounder: soft brown buns, crispy sautéed onions, a tangy red sauce and gooey cheese wrapped around a tender patty. Straightforward, comforting and hit the right spots. Its louder, prouder cousin — the Smash lamb cheeseburger — stole the show. Double smash lamb and cheese patties, brioche buns speckled with sesame seeds, pickles, melty cheese and chilli oil mayo... genuinely the kind of burger that demands a moment of silence until the last bite is over.
On the side, the African peri peri loaded fries came crinkle cut and chaos coded — peri peri powder everywhere, three sauces drizzled on top (tangy red, mayo and cheese) and yet the fries held their crunch. Total crowd pleaser. A detour into their healthy bowls brought us the Meaty mighty salad — lettuce, cucumbers and a riot of veggies, all tied together with their OG sauce, a tangy and creamy number that showed up before in dip packets served with the burgers.
For dessert, the Custard puffins won us over instantly. We chose the option where they were served alongside strawberry purée. Warm baked puffs filled with silky custard cream, dusted with icing sugar and the purée that cuts through the sweetness with its tartness. Warning: they arrive hot and vanish fast — two pieces are absolutely not enough.
We ended with a Belgian chocolate coffee, more like a milkshake than a cold brew, served in a reusable glass bottle — a small, thoughtful step toward reducing waste and a sweet finish to a heavy, happy meal.
₹400 onwards for two. At Kukatpally
