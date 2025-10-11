Shaking up the scene with Frida
Bartending has evolved from a niche skill to one of the most dynamic creative professions today. It’s not just about mixing drinks — it’s about curating experiences. Among the many talented mixologists making waves globally is Frida Gonzales, head bartender at Aruba Bar, North America. Recently in Hyderabad for a special bar takeover at Visk Bar, Taj Deccan, Frida brought with her a taste of Mexico and a passion for storytelling through cocktails. In a conversation with CE, she shares her journey, philosophy, and love for her craft.
Tell us about your journey as a bartender.
I started out in restaurant service and later joined a winery in Mexico. For me, bartending became a natural progression, it allowed me to explore more flavours while interacting with guests. I actually studied culinary arts because I initially wanted to work in the kitchen, but I soon realised that wasn’t where my heart was. The bar gave me the perfect balance — creativity, movement, and human connection.
What made you passionate about bartending?
For me, the most important thing in any bar or restaurant is the service. Drinks can be good, food can be great, but it’s the experience that people remember. My goal has always been to make sure guests leave happier than when they arrived. Bartending lets me do that every day — it’s personal, creative, and constantly evolving.
Can you tell us about the bar takeover at Visk Bar?
We’re currently doing a little tour across Taj Hotels, visiting bars in five cities — Hyderabad is the fourth. At Visk, I showcased cocktails inspired by flavours from Mexico. One of the drinks I presented is called Long Song, a refreshing highball from our bar’s menu. The place I work at back home is called Daydream Bar — we open early in the day and play with a lot of colours, music, and energy. Mexico is famous for its vibrant flavours, and that’s exactly what I wanted to bring to Hyderabad.
Do you have a signature cocktail?
I wouldn’t say I have a specific signature cocktail, but my personal favourite is the classic Dry Martini. Once you’ve mastered the classics and the basic techniques, that’s when you can really start experimenting — playing with new flavours, textures, and presentations.
What were some challenges you faced in this profession?
When I started about 12 years ago, there wasn’t as much information available. Now you have so many books, courses, and schools teaching bartending — but back then, we learned mostly through observation and experience. It was challenging, but that’s what made it rewarding too.
What has been your most memorable bartending experience?
The best part about being in hospitality is that it lets you travel, learn, and grow continuously. Every place teaches you something new. But if I had to pick one experience, it would be opening my own bar — that was a dream come true and the biggest milestone of my career.
Which places do you love travelling to?
So far, Portugal has been my favourite — I loved the food and the weather. Recently, I’ve been to Brazil and Italy as well. I usually travel for work, but I always take the time to explore local cultures and cuisines.
Bartending is often seen as a male-dominated field. What has your experience been like?
It’s true that the industry has been male-dominated, but things are changing. For me, it’s always been about finding the right team — one that supports each other. In my current team, we actually prioritise interviewing women first. Our bar is mostly female-led, and I believe women bring a great sense of organisation and balance to this profession.
What excites you the most about your profession?
There’s always something new to learn. Lately, I’ve been diving into the business side of things — accounting, management, operations. It’s exciting because bartending isn’t just about mixing drinks; it’s about running a complete experience and a sustainable business.
Is this your first time in Hyderabad?
Yes, it’s my first time in India, and I’ve absolutely loved it. Everyone has been so kind and welcoming. The hospitality here is on another level, it’s warm and genuine.
What message would you like to share with aspiring bartenders?
Start with the basics. Be meticulous — cleanliness and quality are key because you’re working with food and people’s trust. And one more thing — learn to communicate well. English is essential in this industry, and confidence behind the bar comes from both skill and communication.
(Story by Shreya Veronica)