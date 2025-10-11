Shaking up the scene with Frida

A

We’re currently doing a little tour across Taj Hotels, visiting bars in five cities — Hyderabad is the fourth. At Visk, I showcased cocktails inspired by flavours from Mexico. One of the drinks I presented is called Long Song, a refreshing highball from our bar’s menu. The place I work at back home is called Daydream Bar — we open early in the day and play with a lot of colours, music, and energy. Mexico is famous for its vibrant flavours, and that’s exactly what I wanted to bring to Hyderabad.