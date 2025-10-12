Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Mon Ame Patisserie introduces their sustainable festive hampers and delectable cake tins

This cloud kitchen brings French flair to festive treats and so much more for this Diwali season in town.
Snack and spark hamper
The festive season panic of finding the perfect gift ends here — Mon Ame Patisserie has you covered. Founded by Le Cordon Bleu alum, Taarini Tainwala, this cloud kitchen — whose name translates to “my soul” — is known for its eggless, French-style desserts and eco-friendly packaging.

This year, Mon Ame introduces 10 specially curated festive hampers, blending luxury with sustainability. We tried the Snack and spark hamper, beautifully wrapped in a reusable Furoshiki bag. Inside were Gud tilli thins and Baked cheesy mathri — two snacks that strike the perfect balance between traditional and modern — alongside a vanilla-scented soy candle, making the hamper a perfect gifting option.

The real showstopper, however, was the Mithai meets chocolate box. Each bite-sized delight reimagined Indian sweets with a global twist — Almond praline sattu laddu in dark chocolate, Pistachio kunafa in milk chocolate, and Coffee kaju katli in caramelised white chocolate, the last one stealing the show.

Though not a part of their hampers, we couldn’t resist but grab ourselves one of their six new Dream cake tins. The Filter kaapi tiramisu was everything its name promised — rich, creamy, and irresistibly decadent, crowned with a layer of crisp white chocolate dusted with cocoa — leaving us with no regrets.

Rs. 450 onwards.

Available online.

(Isha Parvatiyar)

