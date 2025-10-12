Hyderabad's Mon Ame Patisserie introduces their sustainable festive hampers and delectable cake tins

The festive season panic of finding the perfect gift ends here — Mon Ame Patisserie has you covered. Founded by Le Cordon Bleu alum, Taarini Tainwala, this cloud kitchen — whose name translates to “my soul” — is known for its eggless, French-style desserts and eco-friendly packaging.

This year, Mon Ame introduces 10 specially curated festive hampers, blending luxury with sustainability. We tried the Snack and spark hamper, beautifully wrapped in a reusable Furoshiki bag. Inside were Gud tilli thins and Baked cheesy mathri — two snacks that strike the perfect balance between traditional and modern — alongside a vanilla-scented soy candle, making the hamper a perfect gifting option.

The real showstopper, however, was the Mithai meets chocolate box. Each bite-sized delight reimagined Indian sweets with a global twist — Almond praline sattu laddu in dark chocolate, Pistachio kunafa in milk chocolate, and Coffee kaju katli in caramelised white chocolate, the last one stealing the show.

Though not a part of their hampers, we couldn’t resist but grab ourselves one of their six new Dream cake tins. The Filter kaapi tiramisu was everything its name promised — rich, creamy, and irresistibly decadent, crowned with a layer of crisp white chocolate dusted with cocoa — leaving us with no regrets.

Rs. 450 onwards.

Available online.

(Isha Parvatiyar)