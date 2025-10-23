This festive menu is a yummy ode to India’s moods — vibrant, nostalgic and irresistibly bold

Salt Indian Restaurant celebrates comfort, creativity and festive glimmers

As we reached their beautifully decorated outlet, we kicked things off with the Pappu potli bomb — golden, crispy little potlis (bags) stuffed with spiced potatoes, corn, broccoli, cheese and cashews. They arrived with mint and tamarind chutneys, perfectly balancing indulgence with zing. But the real star of the table? The Gun powder calamari. Squid rings dusted in fiery Andhra-style spice, fried just right and served with onion rings and pudina chutney. Every bite was bold, crunchy and unapologetically addictive. The Chicken cafreal croquettes came next — a Goan green masala twist filled with molten cheese and pine nuts along with peri peri fries and surprisingly, Kokum chutney. The chutney’s sweet-tart hit cut through all that richness, making it stand out.

Festivities without a drink in hand? Unthinkable. The Smoky Utsav cocktail brought a deep, woodsy kick, while the Chai Patakha tasted like Diwali in a glass — smoky, spiced and comfortingly familiar to our desi, chai loving tastebuds. From the mocktail lineup, the Paan-e-Shaam was pure festive fun. The drink had flaked coconut on the rim, betel leaf and ginger ale dancing together for a drink that felt nostalgic yet somehow new.