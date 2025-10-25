Sip, savour and relive memories at SOCIAL Mindscape

In the dim, golden glow of SOCIAL, Mindspace, every glass holds more than a drink — it holds a memory waiting to be made. With The Big Drop – Peena Edition, the café-bar redefines the art of drinking together, blending flavour, feeling, and a touch of nostalgia into every pour.

From laid-back afternoons to laughter-filled nights, each cocktail becomes a companion to your stories — reminding us that at SOCIAL, it’s never just about sipping, but about belonging.

We sampled our way through the highlights — from the Longest Long Island Iced Coffee (LLIIC), a 750ml coffee-spiked cult serve, to the Sanskari Mojito, Lifaafa, and house-style chicken and pasta. Every dish and drink felt familiar yet refreshingly new, designed to spark memories and conversations alike.

“The Big Drop Menu is our most ambitious one yet,” shared the chef at SOCIAL, adding, “We launched it with over 250 items — from classic pastas to Indian street food favourites like golgappa and mirchi bhajji. What makes it special is how we’ve fused local tastes with global techniques. Our Toasty Gulati, for example, takes traditional mutton gulati and serves it on toast — a true desi twist on continental style.”

The innovation flows just as freely at the bar. The Peena Edition’s drinks list blends nostalgia with artistry in equal measure. “The inspiration was about bringing back nostalgia,” explained Rahul V, assistant bar manager at SOCIAL, adding, “When people go bar-hopping, they often find the same old drinks. We wanted to do something different like our Candy Crush cocktail, inspired by the game my mom still plays! It’s playful, interactive, and reminds you of simpler times.”

Sustainability also plays a starring role. “We use pre-batches of herbs and spices like basil and passion fruit, dehydrate leftovers to make flavoured salts, and even reuse foams. It’s a zero-waste approach. Drinks shouldn’t just get you buzzed, they should create memories,” added Rahul. The Big Drop – Peena Edition perfectly complements SOCIAL’s Big Drop Khaana Menu, together forming a holistic celebration of how India eats, drinks, and connects today.

(Story by Vennapusala Ramya)