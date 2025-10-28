Soak in the curated coffee experience at this new outlet in Banjara Hills

Specialty coffee has been on the rise all over India with each place wanting to make a mark. This week, we visited the new outlet of Karafa in Banjara Hills and it took us by surprise. A clean and minimal aesthetic, the café is located on the first floor with the dessert kitchen, roastery and experiment lab on the second floor, bringing a curated coffee experience to the city. After touring the café and learning tidbits about bean roasting as well as the different kinds of coffee like Monsoon Malabar, we settled down to eat.The spiced apple cold brew, apple concoction, cold brew and a hint of cinnamon, it’s the kind of drink which reminds you of Christmas but the cold brew adds a round-the-year touch to it.
A classic drink to judge a coffee establishment is by its cappuccino. Following that sentiment, we ordered a piping hot cup of the cappuccino with jaggery. A dainty and cute foam art of a seahorse, and a nutty yet mild taste to the coffee, it was a delight to sip on (although disturbing the seahorse was a tad bit heartbreaking).
The Cold brew berry nitro was another drink we tried; the bitterness of the cold brew was balanced with the sweet aftertaste of the berries, making it a perfect drink for coffee enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.
While the new outlet has retained the original Karafa menu, there have been multiple new additions to their catalogue. We first opted for the Avocado open toast which has a new variation with an avakaya hummus. The sourdough was perfectly toasted and had a golden crust to it. What stole our hearts was how loud the avakaya flavour was in the hummus. Tangy and spice heavy, the buttery avocado lent an element of mildness.
Then came the Halloumi and falafel wrap with a side salad and perfectly cooked fries. The halloumi was creamy and soft, and the proportions of the falafel, veggies and sauce was just right.
We also took a look at the burgers and the Lamb burger was recommended to us. Thick and juicy, it was an instant hit. The buns were soft and a distinct sweetness from the caramalised onions added a depth of flavour to the dish. The meat was well seasoned and tender and the lamb was the star of the meal.
Moving on to dessert, from the array of treats, the Tulip caught our attention. A delicate looking dessert shaped like a tulip, it had notes of floral flavours. A coconut sponge with a lychee compote, raspberry coulis and coconut mousse, the dessert was equal parts beautiful and delicious.
Ending the review on a clssic note, we also tasted their Lemon and raspberry loaf which is perfect for high tea or a quiet afternoon with a decadent cup of coffee.
Rs 2,100 for two.
At Banjara Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
