Soak in the curated coffee experience at this new outlet in Banjara Hills

Specialty coffee has been on the rise all over India with each place wanting to make a mark. This week, we visited the new outlet of Karafa in Banjara Hills and it took us by surprise. A clean and minimal aesthetic, the café is located on the first floor with the dessert kitchen, roastery and experiment lab on the second floor, bringing a curated coffee experience to the city. After touring the café and learning tidbits about bean roasting as well as the different kinds of coffee like Monsoon Malabar, we settled down to eat.The spiced apple cold brew, apple concoction, cold brew and a hint of cinnamon, it’s the kind of drink which reminds you of Christmas but the cold brew adds a round-the-year touch to it.

A classic drink to judge a coffee establishment is by its cappuccino. Following that sentiment, we ordered a piping hot cup of the cappuccino with jaggery. A dainty and cute foam art of a seahorse, and a nutty yet mild taste to the coffee, it was a delight to sip on (although disturbing the seahorse was a tad bit heartbreaking).