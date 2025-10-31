A little slice of Italy in Hyderabad — served one plate, one pour at a time

For drinks, we tried the Toscano sling, a sweet yet tart balance of grapes, apple and cranberry juice with a whisper of cinnamon — nice, but the non-alcoholic Red wine sangria stole our hearts. Loaded with fruit and a basil twist, it was bright, tangy and far too easy to finish.

When the mains hit the table, it was carb heaven. The Pepperoni pizza was everything you would want in a pie — punchy pepperoni slices, melty cheese and a crust not exactly thick or thin but oh so fluffy and crisp that it could start it’s own fan club. The Spaghetti carbonara was authentic, creamy and comforting, without the heaviness that usually follows. The bits of well done bacon on top was equivalent to the cherry on top of the cake.

Dessert came in a trio — Classic tiramisu, Signature chocolate kahlua mousse and Alphonso mango chia seed panna cotta served with vanilla ice cream. The mousse was indulgent and airy, the panna cotta a refreshing palate cleanser, but the tiramisu reigned supreme. Soft, coffee soaked, and layered with love.

Toscano’s new edition might be here in Hyderabad but it takes you all the way to your Italian fairy nonna’s kitchen in the suburbs.

₹1,800 onwards for two.

At Gachibowli.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress