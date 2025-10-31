A little slice of Italy in Hyderabad — served one plate, one pour at a time

The green glow of Toscano hits you before the aroma does. Their new outpost at VSD Tech Park feels instantly familiar — signature deep greens, exposed brick walls, pops of neon and a dry bar anchoring the open space. It’s got that “let’s grab a sangria and stay awhile” energy, whether you’re here post work or on a long lunch that accidentally turns into dinner.
We kicked things off with the classic complimentary bread basket — warm, crusty slices with two dips: tomato salsa and pesto olive oil that easily became the star of the evening (and honestly, could be bottled and sold). The Classic minestrone soup arrived next, a comforting tomato broth brimming with veggies, pasta and parmesan. It had just the right zing of ginger and pesto — fresh from Italian nonna’s kitchen.
The Insalata di pollo e funghi turned out to be a beautiful mess. Grilled chicken, mushrooms, smoked gouda, boiled eggs, green apples, olives and cherry tomatoes all drizzled with balsamic glaze. The sharpness of the gouda met its match in the crisp green apple, making for a light refreshing start. And then came the Italian classic, the Pomodoro classico bruschetta — simple, fresh and just how you want it: juicy tomato dices and basil on crunchy garlic bread.
The showstopper of the starters though? The Fritto misto di calamari, gamberi e pesce — basically a fried seafood dream (not for SpongeBob though). Squids, prawns and fish, plus onion rings, fries and deep fried olives, all served in a basket with a duo of sauces — Arabiatta and Saffron aioli which was divine, creamy and slightly smoky, the perfect dip for every crisp bite.
For drinks, we tried the Toscano sling, a sweet yet tart balance of grapes, apple and cranberry juice with a whisper of cinnamon — nice, but the non-alcoholic Red wine sangria stole our hearts. Loaded with fruit and a basil twist, it was bright, tangy and far too easy to finish.
When the mains hit the table, it was carb heaven. The Pepperoni pizza was everything you would want in a pie — punchy pepperoni slices, melty cheese and a crust not exactly thick or thin but oh so fluffy and crisp that it could start it’s own fan club. The Spaghetti carbonara was authentic, creamy and comforting, without the heaviness that usually follows. The bits of well done bacon on top was equivalent to the cherry on top of the cake.
Dessert came in a trio — Classic tiramisu, Signature chocolate kahlua mousse and Alphonso mango chia seed panna cotta served with vanilla ice cream. The mousse was indulgent and airy, the panna cotta a refreshing palate cleanser, but the tiramisu reigned supreme. Soft, coffee soaked, and layered with love.
Toscano’s new edition might be here in Hyderabad but it takes you all the way to your Italian fairy nonna’s kitchen in the suburbs.
₹1,800 onwards for two.
At Gachibowli.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress