Head to this intimate cocktail bar in Begumpet for an immersive and curated experience

In the hyper connected world we live in, it is almost impossible to take some time out for ourselves. Because of technology and communication on our fingertips, we constantly want to be connected with the outer world — be it through continuous inflow of news, or just texting someone, the expectation to be available all the time bars us from clocking out and just having a good time without worrying about something else. Oxymorons is one such cocktail bar urging you to disconnect with the outside, and connect with the people inside.
Hidden behind a bookshelf with an intimate seating capacity, and no cellular network, this place makes sure you are transported into the world of craft cocktails and great vibes. Red lighting, a small bar and live food kitchen, and late 1900s English music — we just knew we were going to have a great time.
Rehan and Rohit Guha curate the menu seamlessly blending in contradictory flavours, just like an oxymoron. We were first served the apéritif, an in-house nuanced wine with floral notes. It was smooth, and very comforting on the palate. Honestly, we were a little disappointed that this was just an apéritif and not a complete drink on its own. For the bar bites, we started with Curry podi shoestring fries, crispy potato sticks with a South Indian style curry leaves powder — comforting and oddly addictive. We then tried the Jackfruit loncha, juicy raw pieces of jackfruit, marinated in a dry spice rub served with mint chutney. It was soft and chewy, perfectly complemented by Familiar Strangers, a whisky-based drink.
We also tried the Definitely Maybe, a gin-based drink on the mellow side. It had notes of citrus like grapefruit and kaffir lime, rounded off with the bubbliness of the tonic. For the mains, we sampled the Red pepper with feta mousse and togarashi, an open sandwich full of olives, peppers, pickled chilli, with dollops of feta, giving a smooth salty contrast. This was paired with Random Order, a drink for the seasoned as well as experimental palate. A dark rum-based drink with banana and soy, heavy on the umami note. Served with a caramelised banana, it gave more complex and layered flavours. The Ricotta bhurji with crackling fenugreek was a fusion of desi flavours and continental presentation. The masala heavy bhurji topped with crispy fenugreek leaves was placed on a moist, soft and dense bread. This went very well with Organised Chaos, a whisky-based cocktail, their take on the classic old-fashioned. This beverage, heavy on spirit, had subtle notes of papaya and jasmine. With a delicate flower placed on the ice bar, we could sniff it when we took a sip — making it an immersive sensory experience.
We ended the fantastic meal with Sneaker 2.0, light, fluffy chocolate mousse perched on gooey caramel, topped with salted peanuts.
INR 1,500 for two. At Begumpet.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.