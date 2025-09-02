Head to this intimate cocktail bar in Begumpet for an immersive and curated experience

We also tried the Definitely Maybe, a gin-based drink on the mellow side. It had notes of citrus like grapefruit and kaffir lime, rounded off with the bubbliness of the tonic. For the mains, we sampled the Red pepper with feta mousse and togarashi, an open sandwich full of olives, peppers, pickled chilli, with dollops of feta, giving a smooth salty contrast. This was paired with Random Order, a drink for the seasoned as well as experimental palate. A dark rum-based drink with banana and soy, heavy on the umami note. Served with a caramelised banana, it gave more complex and layered flavours. The Ricotta bhurji with crackling fenugreek was a fusion of desi flavours and continental presentation. The masala heavy bhurji topped with crispy fenugreek leaves was placed on a moist, soft and dense bread. This went very well with Organised Chaos, a whisky-based cocktail, their take on the classic old-fashioned. This beverage, heavy on spirit, had subtle notes of papaya and jasmine. With a delicate flower placed on the ice bar, we could sniff it when we took a sip — making it an immersive sensory experience.

We ended the fantastic meal with Sneaker 2.0, light, fluffy chocolate mousse perched on gooey caramel, topped with salted peanuts.

INR 1,500 for two. At Begumpet.

Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress