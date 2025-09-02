Savour the flavours of Japanese izakaya at this food festival in Hyderabad

An izakaya is one of the most charming parts of Japanese dining culture. It’s the kind of place where food comes in small, shareable plates, each one meant to be enjoyed slowly over drinks, laughter, and conversation. The atmosphere is always easy-going, a little lively, and filled with the joy of trying one dish after another, discovering flavours together.
That’s exactly the feeling we hoped to find when we stepped into Hiro Pan Asian Bar and Kitchen for their Japanese Izakaya Food Festival. The moment we walked in, we were greeted with steaming cups of complimentary green tea that set the tone for a cosy evening ahead.
We started with the Roasted pineapple uramaki, a delicate roll. The sushi rice wrapped around juicy bits of charred pineapple, and with a dollop of spicy mayo and sriracha, every bite was a balance of spicy, tangy, and sweet, lifted further by the salty umami of soy sauce. Then came the Dragon sushi roll, a visual delight presented in the shape of a dragon. Topped with creamy slices of avocado and filled with hearty prawns, it was both playful and satisfying — a dish that made us smile before we even took a bite.
The pan-fried Chicken gyoza was another highlight. Each dumpling was wrapped in a thin, golden skin that gave way to an aromatic filling of minced meat, ginger, garlic, and spring onions. The Tempura moriwase arrived soon after, light and crisp with its fluffy batter encasing vegetables like beans, zucchini, broccoli, and squash, all fried to a golden crunch that was impossible to resist.
To balance out all the crisp textures, we turned to the Tofu mushroom ramen. The broth was nutty with a subtle hint of spice, the rice noodles silky, and the tofu so soft it melted in the mouth. Paired with bok choy, spring onions, and plenty of mushrooms, it felt like a bowlful of comfort and nourish.
To finish, we tried the Sakura mojito, a refreshing gin-based cocktail made with cherry syrup, lime, and soda. It was pink, fruity, and floral, and the perfect way to round off a meal that had been nothing short of an explosion of flavours.
Rs 2,000 for two. On till mid September. At Jubilee Hills.
