Savour the flavours of Japanese izakaya at this food festival in Hyderabad

An izakaya is one of the most charming parts of Japanese dining culture. It’s the kind of place where food comes in small, shareable plates, each one meant to be enjoyed slowly over drinks, laughter, and conversation. The atmosphere is always easy-going, a little lively, and filled with the joy of trying one dish after another, discovering flavours together.

Hiro Pan Asian Bar and Kitchen's Japanese Izakaya Food Festival brings the izakaya experience to the city

That’s exactly the feeling we hoped to find when we stepped into Hiro Pan Asian Bar and Kitchen for their Japanese Izakaya Food Festival. The moment we walked in, we were greeted with steaming cups of complimentary green tea that set the tone for a cosy evening ahead.