Durga Puja 2025: Relive the nostalgia with an epic Bengali feast at this Hyderabad diner

Durga Pujo season is here and with it comes the promise of Bengali flavours that carry both nostalgia and celebration. At ITC Kakatiya’s Deccan Pavilion, the upcoming Anando Bhog – A Festive Bengali Feast does exactly that — bringing together an indulgent buffet that mirrors the warmth and grandeur of a traditional Pujo meal.

The preview began on a quite refreshing note with a Shikanji that wasn’t your usual spiced lemonade. It was served with chunky bits of lemon and was light, zesty, and the perfect palate opener for the hearty course we didn’t expect would follow.

As the feast unfolded, the first plate put in front of us consisted of classics like Potol bhaja, Begun bhaja and the much loved Jhuri-Jhuri alu bhaja. Crisp, golden and simply seasoned, each fried element set the tone for what was to come. The Bhajas were the simple yet essential beginning to a Bengali festive thali.

Soon enough, our tables were graced with what we were awaiting the most — the thali. A perfectly fried slice of Katla maach stood out as the fried fish brought out a delicate balance of crunch and flavour, proving that even the humblest of preparations could do absolute magic.

At the center of the thali was a mountain of every Bengali feast’s hero, the Basanti pulao. Not only was a star in itself but paired beautifully with everything else that was served. Golden, soft and made with kesar, raisin, cashews and deliciousness.

The comforting Lau diye moonger daal paired well not only with the basanti pulao but also with the ghee bhaat, while the Jhinge posto brought in the nutty earthiness of poppy seeds. The Phulkophir dalna, with its tender cauliflower in a light, spiced curry rounded off the vegetarian dishes in the thali on a satisfying note.

But the real stars on the thali were undeniably the Chingri malai curry, Kosha mangsho and the pillowy, soft Luchi that was served hot and fresh. The prawn curry was rich yet balanced , with coconut milk lending a silken sweetness that enhanced the taste of the prawns without overpowering them. The mutton, slow-cooked to absolute tenderness, carried the deep, robust flavours that make kosha mangsho a Bengali festive staple. Especially when paired with the luchi, each bite felt delicious and celebratory — exactly what a Pujo meal is meant to taste like.

The Plastic chutney, a traditional Bengali accompaniment made from raw papaya and the Tomato er chutney were both tangy and playful, adding a depth of flavour to the meal.

When we think of Bengal, we think of Rosogulla and the quintessential Mishti doi. To our delight, both were on the menu and we ended the meal on the sweetest note possible.

`2,400 onwards. Available from September 29 to October 1, 7.30 pm onwards. At ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet.

(Written by Isha Parvatiyar)