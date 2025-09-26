Enjoy the late night offerings of this beloved pan-Asian restaurant in Hyderabad

In the wee hours of the night, when it’s too late to plan a full evening but too early to simply give up on the yearning for good food, drinks, and company that never fails to disappoint, enters Rika After Dark.

Rika After Dark is Park Hyatt Hyderabad contribution to the city's late night scene

We started our night with First sip, a guava sake and gin infusion that set the tone. It was fruity, refreshing, and highlighted a fruit you don’t normally find in drinks. For bites, we had the Burmese khao suey— noodles drowned in a rich coconut-based curry, with toppings like spring onions, fried onions, peanuts, and a squeeze of lime.

Next came the Signature mushroom dumpling and Chicken jiaozi. Earthy from the mushroom pâté and with hints of tanginess from the mirin and soy sauce poured on top, it had us licking our spoons. The Chicken jiaozi had an aromatic, herbed filling—juicy and neatly wrapped with a crispy bottom.

We also savoured the Pad Thai, a tequila-based drink with flavour profiles of dark soy, tamarind, and palm sugar, served alongside a bite-sized tart topped with spinach—an all-rounded experience.

From the rolls, we had the Torched brie roll and Spicy tuna roll. The tuna roll was a classic that fulfills all cravings, whereas the Torched brie roll was a pleasant surprise. It was creamy, delicious, with a unique sweetness and crispiness from smoked brie.