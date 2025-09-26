Enjoy the late night offerings of this beloved pan-Asian restaurant in Hyderabad

In the wee hours of the night, when it’s too late to plan a full evening but too early to simply give up on the yearning for good food, drinks, and company that never fails to disappoint, enters Rika After Dark.
We started our night with First sip, a guava sake and gin infusion that set the tone. It was fruity, refreshing, and highlighted a fruit you don’t normally find in drinks. For bites, we had the Burmese khao suey— noodles drowned in a rich coconut-based curry, with toppings like spring onions, fried onions, peanuts, and a squeeze of lime.
Next came the Signature mushroom dumpling and Chicken jiaozi. Earthy from the mushroom pâté and with hints of tanginess from the mirin and soy sauce poured on top, it had us licking our spoons. The Chicken jiaozi had an aromatic, herbed filling—juicy and neatly wrapped with a crispy bottom.
We also savoured the Pad Thai, a tequila-based drink with flavour profiles of dark soy, tamarind, and palm sugar, served alongside a bite-sized tart topped with spinach—an all-rounded experience.
From the rolls, we had the Torched brie roll and Spicy tuna roll. The tuna roll was a classic that fulfills all cravings, whereas the Torched brie roll was a pleasant surprise. It was creamy, delicious, with a unique sweetness and crispiness from smoked brie.
Our next glass was the Yuzu miso, a personal favourite from the night. A drink with notes of sweet citrus and savoury miso and a bite of sweet fruit leather to end the drink made it a memory that lingered on our tongues.
Next came the Kitsune, named after the Japanese fox spirit. The drink was reminiscent of a herbal concoction—gin-based with herby, sweet fennel frond sake and a hint of heat from mango chili liqueur. Add to that the flair of burning the paper under the cup as it’s placed— it’s a fleeting moment just like the fox spirit. We paired it with Vegetable hot stone pot rice, that could be spiced up with a dollop of Yunnan sauce.
Definitely don’t miss out on the Old flame, a whiskey drink served in heavy glassware. Sweet and warm, don’t be fooled by its looks—it’s a James Bond-type glass with a Miss Congeniality drink. Alongside, we tried the Rika crispy chicken — succulent with a spice profile that had us reaching for water; a delicious fare nonetheless.
You’d be surprised when we say that our dessert was a drink. A tall, dainty glass of Cheesecake-Bacardi ocho, cheesecake syrup, served with a bite of cheesecake—believe us when we say it’s a dream.
For a more conventional end to the meal, we had the Tab tim krob, a Thai sweet dish consisting of shaved ice, water chestnuts, and lychee — a refreshing finish to a delightful flavour journey.
A twist to the city’s beloved pan-Asian restaurant, Rika After Dark is a playground of drinks that make you go ‘wow’ and dishes that add the comfort element to keep the night going.
Rs 2,700 onwards for two.
At Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Banjara Hills.
