This new bistro in Hyderabad specialises in unique Vietnamese brews

We started with their Coconut Vietnamese coffee — creamy, lightly sweet, and refreshingly mellow. It’s the kind of drink that eases you in, perfect if you’re not chasing an intense caffeine kick. Then came the Ambarela cold brew, a standout for its playful flavour — sweet, slightly tangy, with that familiar cold brew bitterness cutting through just enough to keep it balanced. It felt like summer in a glass.

But the real moment of intrigue? The Vietnamese egg coffee. Rich, dense, almost dessert-like — with zero trace of anything “eggy.” Instead, it’s all velvety indulgence, the kind that surprises you with every sip and lingers long after.