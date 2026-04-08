This new bistro in Hyderabad specialises in unique Vietnamese brews

In the middle of the Financial District’s constant buzz, Ca Phê Bistro feels like a quiet little discovery — the kind of place you stumble upon and instantly want to keep coming back to. It’s cosy without trying too hard, the kind of spot where time slows just enough for conversations to linger and coffee to take centre stage.
The story begins with its founder, Nagarajesh, whose travels through Vietnam sparked more than just admiration. Drawn to the country’s layered, inventive coffee culture, he set out to learn it firsthand — eventually bringing back not just beans, but a whole new way of experiencing coffee. (“Ca Phê,” quite literally, translates to coffee in Vietnamese — simple, but fitting.)
We started with their Coconut Vietnamese coffee — creamy, lightly sweet, and refreshingly mellow. It’s the kind of drink that eases you in, perfect if you’re not chasing an intense caffeine kick. Then came the Ambarela cold brew, a standout for its playful flavour — sweet, slightly tangy, with that familiar cold brew bitterness cutting through just enough to keep it balanced. It felt like summer in a glass.
But the real moment of intrigue? The Vietnamese egg coffee. Rich, dense, almost dessert-like — with zero trace of anything “eggy.” Instead, it’s all velvety indulgence, the kind that surprises you with every sip and lingers long after.
The food holds its own. BBQ chicken sliders arrive as perfect little bites — roasted chicken, tangy-sweet sauce, a hit of cheese — easy, satisfying, and made for sharing. The Chicken pink sauce pasta leans fully into comfort, creamy and tomato-rich, unapologetically indulgent.
And then, dessert. Nutella mini croissants — crisp on the outside, soft within — are exactly what you expect (and want). But the Korean mango bingsu quietly steals the show: shaved ice, fresh mango cubes, mango ice cream — light, cold, and incredibly addictive. With seasonal flavours planned ahead, it’s the kind of menu that promises something new every visit.
At its heart, Ca Phê Bistro isn’t just about coffee. It’s about discovery — one cup, one flavour, one unexpected favourite at a time.
Meal for two: ₹600++
9 am – 10 pm. At Financial District.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
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