Butter Kin brings a slice of European summer to Jubilee Hills with slow-brew coffee and decadent viennoiserie

We checked out their ‘Slow Bar’ or the coffee bar right at the entrance. Unlike your typical café that sports a swanky coffee machine, all the coffee here is manually brewed. Coffee aficionados, this is where you shine. Pick from a selection of four beans, named according to their flavour profile. Next, choose your favourite brewing technique to get your coffee fix for the day.

To kick off our experience, we picked Exciting, a light roast, medium bodied Ratnagiri estate bean made using pour over technique. Served on ice, the coffee was smooth, and just right to begin one’s day. We paired our coffee with the Everyday croissant, an incredibly flaky pastry that left our plates messy, and our palates satisfied. The pet service café also offers staple meals for your fur buddies, while you grab your post-walk coffee.