Butter Kin brings a slice of European summer to Jubilee Hills with slow-brew coffee and decadent viennoiserie

Seasonal changes call for a little overhaul of everything around us — from vibrant bougainvilleas lining our streets to breathable linens to save us from the hot weather. It also means gorging on juicy banganpallis and other seasonal delicacies.
This week, we checked out a space that screams European summer, right in the heart of the city. Butter Kin, the new slow bar and viennoiserie feels like being on vacation where one would come to relax without the hurry of getting elsewhere. Done up in butter yellow and deep blue, the spot is minimal-chic, with refreshing, summery aesthetics.
We checked out their ‘Slow Bar’ or the coffee bar right at the entrance. Unlike your typical café that sports a swanky coffee machine, all the coffee here is manually brewed. Coffee aficionados, this is where you shine. Pick from a selection of four beans, named according to their flavour profile. Next, choose your favourite brewing technique to get your coffee fix for the day.
To kick off our experience, we picked Exciting, a light roast, medium bodied Ratnagiri estate bean made using pour over technique. Served on ice, the coffee was smooth, and just right to begin one’s day. We paired our coffee with the Everyday croissant, an incredibly flaky pastry that left our plates messy, and our palates satisfied. The pet service café also offers staple meals for your fur buddies, while you grab your post-walk coffee.
From the cold brews, we tried the Miso caramel, a roaring tribute to the classic caramel butter toffee. Topped with a deeply indulgent mix of cream, salted caramel and a hint of miso served on cold brew coffee, the drink is a must-try at the spot.
The viennoiserie serves croissants in numerous combinations, including savoury and sweet options. The Breakfast croissant comes with options for customisation. We picked omelette, bacon and avocado in our sandwich and weren’t disappointed.
The Caprese crush is a must try, with bocconcini and pesto filling, topped with juicy cherry tomatoes and parmesan for a light, tart and fresh bite. Can’t do without umami flavours? Pick the mushroom and cheese for a comforting snack.
From the sweet variants, the Biscoff baby is layered, topped with Biscoff cream, crumble and powdered sugar all coming together to form one buttery bite. A must-try at the spot, however, is the Créme brûlée. We cut through the crust to take a bite of the dreamy custard, only made better with the flaky, buttery pastry making it rich, indulgent and deeply addictive.
Meal for two: Rs 1,600++
8 am to 5 pm.
At Jubilee Hills.
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