Check out this newly opened coffee universe in Durgam Cheruvu that highlights java from all over India

Think light filtering through the glass panes as you grab a cup of coffee and a meal that fixes your day. Beige and brown interiors greeted us as we entered the newly opened Naad Coffee, not in a way that gives a minimalist city café, but in a way where it feels like a rustic sanctuary. Coffee bags stacked across the space, a bakery counter that displays the fresh bakes of the day and housemade pickles, a retail section, and a brewing station that celebrates beans from around India.

Step into Naad Coffee at Durgam Cheruvu, a rustic two-storey sanctuary where Indian beans, fresh bakes, and a dedicated coffee academy brew a true java universe

The second floor is a library for a workday out, a nook that overlooks the hustle and bustle of the place and the only area in the café that provides wi-fi and charging ports. Opposite it is a coffee academy — for all budding coffee enthusiasts to dive deep into the coffee universe, with guidance from Marc Tormo, a Q grader and co-founder.

One detail that brings it all together is the café staff dressed in Ikat uniforms, courtesy of the brand Translate — Handwoven Ikat, the fashion venture by co-founders Vikaas Passary and Vinita Passary.

We took our seats and started our day with the BYOB — build your own breakfast menu, offering a range of breads, eggs, seasonal fruits and veggies, spreads, meats, and cheeses to curate on your plates. We chose poached eggs, roasted beetroots and carrots, cheddar, bacon, and the softest shokupan. Delicate runny eggs with tender root vegetables provided a contrast to the sharp zing of the cheese and the crisp, greasy bacon, and the bread was a perfect carrier for early morning goodness.