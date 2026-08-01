This newly opened spot in Hyderabad serves comforting flavours

On a bustling evening in Manikonda, Idaa offered a welcome change of pace. The restaurant’s expansive layout, punctuated by lush green accents and eco-conscious design elements, felt both refreshing and inviting. Add live music to the mix, and the space effortlessly encourages diners to settle in and stay awhile.
We began our meal with the Chicken hot ’n’ sour soup, a comforting opener that struck a fine balance between tangy and spicy. The egg drop added body to the broth, making every spoonful warm and satisfying without overwhelming the palate.
The starters arrived soon after and proved to be some of the highlights of the evening. The Malai broccoli was creamy, smoky and indulgent in all the right ways.
Rich enough to feel decadent yet restrained enough to let the vegetable shine, Equally impressive were the Butter garlic prawns. Perfectly cooked and retaining their crunch, the prawns were tossed with generous amounts of garlic and chillies. The butter brought everything together beautifully, filling the table with an irresistible aroma before we had even taken our first bite.
For the mains, we followed the staff’s recommendation and ordered the Rouli chicken. Served in a flavour-packed curry, the dish drew its character from a blend of spices, green chillies and dried red chillies. Despite the ingredients suggesting otherwise, the curry remained remarkably balanced and never crossed into fiery territory. Paired with buttery tandoori rotis, it made for a comforting combination that had us reaching back into the bowl for one more scoop.
The Zafrani mutton biryani continued the winning streak. Served alongside salan, raita and a boiled egg, the biryani showcased tender pieces of mutton that practically fell apart with the touch of a spoon. The rice was fragrant and rich, carrying delicate notes of saffron that elevated the dish without overshadowing the meat.
Dessert arrived in the form of a Katori rabdi and a Shahi roll. While the rabdi offered a chilled and refreshing finish, it was the Shahi roll that stole the spotlight. Warm, soft and wonderfully gooey, it delivered the kind of comforting sweetness that lingers long after the last bite.
With a welcoming atmosphere, attentive recommendations and a menu that balances comfort with flavour, Idaa makes a promising addition to Manikonda’s growing dining scene.
Meal for two: ₹1,500++.12 pm to 3 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm. At Manikonda
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