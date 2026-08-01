This newly opened spot in Hyderabad serves comforting flavours

On a bustling evening in Manikonda, Idaa offered a welcome change of pace. The restaurant’s expansive layout, punctuated by lush green accents and eco-conscious design elements, felt both refreshing and inviting. Add live music to the mix, and the space effortlessly encourages diners to settle in and stay awhile.

Idaa in Hyderabad is a newly opened spot serving delicious delights and a nature-forward interior

We began our meal with the Chicken hot ’n’ sour soup, a comforting opener that struck a fine balance between tangy and spicy. The egg drop added body to the broth, making every spoonful warm and satisfying without overwhelming the palate.

The starters arrived soon after and proved to be some of the highlights of the evening. The Malai broccoli was creamy, smoky and indulgent in all the right ways.