Discover Hyderabad's latest all-veg café with a twist on classic comfort foods

Some days call for caffeine. Others call for carbs. And then there are days when you accidentally walk into a place that insists on doing both really well. That was our introduction to Orasa Specialty Coffee x Bake House — an all-vegetarian café that feels like it was built for slow afternoons, long conversations, and ordering more without guilt.
We started, as one should, with coffee. The Jasmine ember espresso arrived looking almost too pretty to drink — a thick, cloud-like foam sitting atop a citrusy, sparkling base. One sip in and it made sense: aromatic, bright, slightly floral, and incredibly refreshing. It’s the kind of cold coffee that wakes you up without overwhelming your palate.
The Strawberry mocha followed and leaned straight into comfort,
tasting uncannily like chocolate-covered strawberries. Rich, smooth, and balanced — dessert in a glass, but not cloying.
The food menu is where the café really stretches its muscles. The Jhol momo were comforting and creamy, bathed in a coconut forward gravy that felt warming rather than spicy. The corn and cheese filling was soft, indulgent, and perfect for scooping up every last bit of that sauce. The Pad Thai avoided the usual sugar overload —chewy in the best way, well-
balanced, and quietly satisfying.
Then came the BBQ cottage cheese pizza — thin crust, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of smokiness. No heaviness, no shortcuts. We couldn’t stop there, obviously, so the Four cheese sandwich made its way to the table. Grilled sourdough, a molten blend of gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar, paired with crisp fries — creamy, nostalgic, and executed perfectly.
Dessert sealed the deal. The Hazelnut gianduja pancakes from the all-day breakfast menu were everything you want a pancake stack to be: soft, fluffy, chocolatey, and generously topped with nutella, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries. Orasa doesn’t try too hard — and that’s its biggest win.Thoughtful coffee, well-crafted vegetarian food, and a menu that makes you want to linger longer than planned.
₹1,200 onwards for two. At LB Nagar.
