Discover Hyderabad's latest all-veg café with a twist on classic comfort foods

Dessert sealed the deal. The Hazelnut gianduja pancakes from the all-day breakfast menu were everything you want a pancake stack to be: soft, fluffy, chocolatey, and generously topped with nutella, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries. Orasa doesn’t try too hard — and that’s its biggest win.Thoughtful coffee, well-crafted vegetarian food, and a menu that makes you want to linger longer than planned.



₹1,200 onwards for two. At LB Nagar.

