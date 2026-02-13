Cupid’s culinary guide for Hyderabad: Valentine Day menus for lasting love

Find many flavours of love as Okra sets the mood with a romantic poolside buffet featuring live cooking stations, indulgent grills, and a show-stopping dessert and chocolate counter. For a regal, intimate evening, Bidri — Riyasati Bidri Kitchens offers a heritage-inspired fine-dining menu with Awadhi kebabs and slow-cooked curries. The celebration continues at Altitude, where a lively Bollywood-themed rooftop night pairs great music with cocktails, a la carte dishes, and sparkling city views perfect for love in every mood.

Okra: Rs 5,000+ per couple, Bidri: Rs 6,000+ per couple, Altitude: Rs 8,000+per couple for terrace seating. February 14, 7.30 pm. At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.