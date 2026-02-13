Cupid’s culinary guide for Hyderabad: Valentine Day menus for lasting love

They say stomach is the way to the heart. Cupid’s arrow doesn’t work unless you keep your partner’s belly full. This list of Valentine menus makes sure your relationship lasts through all those busy days or moments when your better half simply cannot pick what to eat.
Find many flavours of love as Okra sets the mood with a romantic poolside buffet featuring live cooking stations, indulgent grills, and a show-stopping dessert and chocolate counter. For a regal, intimate evening, Bidri — Riyasati Bidri Kitchens offers a heritage-inspired fine-dining menu with Awadhi kebabs and slow-cooked curries. The celebration continues at Altitude, where a lively Bollywood-themed rooftop night pairs great music with cocktails, a la carte dishes, and sparkling city views perfect for love in every mood.
Okra: Rs 5,000+ per couple, Bidri: Rs 6,000+ per couple, Altitude: Rs 8,000+per couple for terrace seating. February 14, 7.30 pm. At Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.
Make this Valentine’s Day truly special with a magical celebration at Golden Dragon and Firdaus, set against a romantic open-air, starlit backdrop. Thoughtfully designed for couples, the evening features a specially curated gourmet dinner with elegant silver service, intimate décor, and a warm, romantic atmosphere. Guests can savour unlimited dining, enjoy a bottle of sparkling wine, share a heart-shaped cake, and surprise their partner with a rose. Whether you’re drawn to alfresco romance or refined specialty dining, this experience promises beautiful moments, exceptional flavours, and memories to cherish long after the night ends.
Rs 11,000 + for two. February 14, 7.30 pm. At Taj Krishna.
Let the universe play cupid this Valentine’s season at Whisky Samba Hyderabad with Love Astrology—a zodiac-themed bar takeover blending romance, cocktails and destiny. Guests can explore sign-inspired pairings curated by guest bartender Lily The Moon, matching flavours to Fire, Earth, Air and Water traits. The immersive menu of cocktails and bites turns love into a cosmic, interactive celebration.
Rs 1,595 for two. February 14, 12 pm to 1 am. At Whisky Samba.
The season of love is here, and deserves to be celebrated in style. Indulge in three signature dining experiences such as the vibrant, social vibe at Gingerfire, featuring chef-led live stations, floral décor, live house music, and a fun photo booth. For a more intimate escape, Nero and exclusive private poolside cabanas by the Creek offer candle-lit, five-course Mediterranean dinners with premium wines or cocktails, soft live music, and indulgent highlights like lobster, scallops, and New Zealand lamb chops. Perfect for a romantic evening to remember.
Ginger fire: Rs 2,999+ for one, Nero: Rs 4,999+ (non-alcoholic) / Rs 7,999+, Cabana: Rs 30,000+ for two with wine or Rs 50,000+ per couple with champagne and dedicated service. February 14, 7 pm. At Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa.
Let romance linger a little longer this weekend. Step into a dreamy setting at Food Exchange where every detail—from candlelit corners to indulgent bites— whispers love. As soft music fills the air and laughter blends with clinking glasses, couples can unwind in an evening made for heartfelt conversations and shared smiles. Thoughtfully curated flavours and intimate ambience come together to turn simple moments into beautiful memories to hold close.
Rs 2,999+ buffet per person/ Rs 6,999+ buffet with alcohol for two. February 14, 7 pm to 11 pm. Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC.