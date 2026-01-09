Dive into winter comfort with this culinary journey in Hyderabad

The Winter munch platter sets the mood early — kaanji vada, aloo chaat, shakarkandi chaat and crunchy peanuts, each bite pulling from a different corner of childhood nostalgia. It’s snacky, chatty food, the kind that keeps the table busy and conversations with peers louder.

The Pepper pop buns arrive soft, warm and dangerously easy to finish, whether you go mushroom or chicken, we went for the latter. Then comes the Changa chimichanga, a deep-fried baingan bharta bomb — cheesy, spicy, indulgent, and exactly the kind of drama dining deserves.