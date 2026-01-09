Dive into winter comfort with this culinary journey in Hyderabad

No easing in, no polite starters — Social’s Thand Szn Menu hits the table like winter finally decided to show up with intention. This is not a menu that flirts with comfort; it commits to it. We tried everything, and by the end of the meal, the only thing colder than the weather outside was our resolve to stop eating.
The Winter munch platter sets the mood early — kaanji vada, aloo chaat, shakarkandi chaat and crunchy peanuts, each bite pulling from a different corner of childhood nostalgia. It’s snacky, chatty food, the kind that keeps the table busy and conversations with peers louder.
The Pepper pop buns arrive soft, warm and dangerously easy to finish, whether you go mushroom or chicken, we went for the latter. Then comes the Changa chimichanga, a deep-fried baingan bharta bomb — cheesy, spicy, indulgent, and exactly the kind of drama dining deserves.
Mains are where the menu slows you down. Makke di roti with Sarson ka swag feels grounding and familiar, while the Paneer or chicken gassi bring coastal heat — bold Mangalorean gravies best scooped up with flaky parottas. The Misal paaya is unapologetically intense, with spicy sprouts swimming in a rich mutton trotter broth that lingers long after the last spoonful. And then there’s the showstopper: Jhinga thermidor. Tiger prawns tossed in Malwani masala, loaded with cheddar, served with turmeric rice — rich, indulgent, and fully aware of it.
Dessert refuses subtlety. The Plum cake gadbad is festive chaos in a bowl — boozy, creamy, cakey and nostalgic — while the festive LLIIC cocktail, topped with its green foam, seals the deal.
The Thand Szn Menu isn’t here to be neat or restrained. It’s built for winter nights that run long, plates that get shared, and cravings that don’t want to be ignored. Garma garam, zero chill.
₹1,500 for two. On till January 18. At Mindspace Junction
