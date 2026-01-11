New Year, new flavors: Exploring this new bistro’s diverse menu in Hyderabad

City folks have been soaking in the magic of the new year, with dense fog, dipped temperatures and hot Irani chai. The festive season also witnessed the emergence of new outlets that opened their doors to foodies across town, so we had to go check one out this week.

Hyderabad's new bistro: A delightful trip through pan-Asian and European delights

Named The Bun-Wigi, this new bistro is serving up pan-Asian and European food alongside specialty coffee and matcha. We stepped into the chic, minimal space done up in greys and blacks to find ourselves in the central seating section, overlooking the coffee bar indoors.