New Year, new flavors: Exploring this new bistro’s diverse menu in Hyderabad

City folks have been soaking in the magic of the new year, with dense fog, dipped temperatures and hot Irani chai. The festive season also witnessed the emergence of new outlets that opened their doors to foodies across town, so we had to go check one out this week.
Named The Bun-Wigi, this new bistro is serving up pan-Asian and European food alongside specialty coffee and matcha. We stepped into the chic, minimal space done up in greys and blacks to find ourselves in the central seating section, overlooking the coffee bar indoors.
We started our evening with the Strawberry matcha, that had a lovely balanced mix of both the flavours. The food menu is extensive, featuring everything from Khow suey to French omelettes.
We began with the light Grilled chicken and quinoa salad tossed in a generous amount of kale and feta, while the light lemon vinaigrette kept things interesting. A hot steamer with Edamame truffle dim sum arrived next, with condiments in tow. The filling was creamy, while the truffle oil elevated them. Those who are loyal to their sushi can try the Salmon blue pea roll — a fool-proof option with soft fish and rice blending in to make the perfect bite. A must-try is the Panda bao, with crispy grilled chicken tossed in a sweet-spicy sauce, and a house-made pillow-soft bao bun that brought the flavours together.
Another must-try is the Pan fried noodles, served Chopsuey style with schezwan sauce on the side. The European food didn’t disappoint either. Curated by chef Meeta Makheja, the menu is filled with innovative eats. We dug into a creamy French omelette first, with subtle flavours. The Walnut cream pasta with a roasted walnut cream sauce screamed flavour in every bite. From desserts, we tried the French toast with hot chocolate that encouraged us to polish the plate clean.
₹1,500 for two. At Banjara Hills
Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.