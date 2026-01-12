This new Telugu restaurant in Hyderabad presents favourites in a gourmet avatar

We settled in on a cold December night, to meet our amuse bouche — a hearty clarified tomato rasam served with fried curry leaves and crunchy vadiyalu. The warm broth did its trick of warming us up for the meal to follow. A host of appetisers began to appear next, starting with the Chintapandu ghee prawns served with Garlic curry leaf brioche. Bread lovers as we are, we tore into the soft brioche first, soaking it in the prawn gravy laden with ghee. The flavours were on point, with the chilli and tangy tamarind taking over the flavours.

Those who appreciate their upma are well aware that the best part of the dish is the crispy layer that gets stuck on the pan once you’ve made it. The Grilled ghee upma with tomato pachadi takes this experience to the next level, serving up grilled cutlet-like bites of upma, crisped on either side and served with a tangy tomato chutney.