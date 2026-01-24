Desserts made with honest ingredients in Hyderabad — more indulgence, less guilt

In a space where desserts often swing between overly sweet and overly healthy, The Chinee Kam, a cloud kitchen in Hyderabad by Akshita Agarwal Gupta and Anvi Jain, finds a rare, reassuring middle ground.

The Chinee Kam in Hyderabad promises flavour bomb desserts with zero regrets

Built on the idea that sweetness can be comforting without being excessive, the brand focuses on clean flavours and thoughtful indulgence. We sampled their Signature fudgy brownie, Signature double chocolate cookies, Millet ragi cookies and the Chocolate butter almond tea cake, and each offering stayed true to that philosophy.