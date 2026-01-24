Desserts made with honest ingredients in Hyderabad — more indulgence, less guilt

In a space where desserts often swing between overly sweet and overly healthy, The Chinee Kam, a cloud kitchen in Hyderabad by Akshita Agarwal Gupta and Anvi Jain, finds a rare, reassuring middle ground.
Built on the idea that sweetness can be comforting without being excessive, the brand focuses on clean flavours and thoughtful indulgence. We sampled their Signature fudgy brownie, Signature double chocolate cookies, Millet ragi cookies and the Chocolate butter almond tea cake, and each offering stayed true to that philosophy.
The fudgy brownie is dense, rich and unapologetically chocolate-forward, yet never heavy or cloying. The Double chocolate cookies strike a perfect balance between crisp edges and soft, gooey centres, making them dangerously moreish. The millet ragi cookies bring an earthy, nutty warmth with just the right hint of sweetness — wholesome without feeling restrictive. Rounding it off, the Chocolate butter almond tea cake is soft, moist and subtly decadent, would pair beautifully with a cup of chai. The Chinee Kam doesn’t follow trends; it quietly delivers joy, minus the guilt.
₹700 onwards for two. Available online.
