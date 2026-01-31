Old school vibes meet a thoughtfully crafted new food and cocktail menu in Hyderabad

Peanuts Bar has long been a familiar name for laid-back evenings, and with its newly incorporated food and cocktail menu, it manages to feel refreshed while holding on to its signature retro charm. The space immediately sets the mood — warm woodwork, vintage posters scattered across the walls, and a bar that sits front and centre, anchoring the entire experience.
We started with cocktails from the new menu, and the Retro Cuba was easily the most intriguing. Made with white rum, peanut butter, Irish cream, vanilla and a mysterious cola, the drink arrives looking almost transparent — like water — which only adds to the surprise. Despite its appearance, every flavour shines through, making it a playful, layered cocktail that sparks curiosity and conversation from the first sip.
For food, the Greek feta salad worked as a fresh, crunchy opener, light yet satisfying. The starters followed with one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian pick. The veg Jhol momo was creamy, comforting and well-spiced, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. The Malai chicken was tender and rich, paired with a slightly sweet dip that added brightness. The flavours subtly reminded us of Afghani chicken — indulgent and executed well.
The mains leaned heavily into comfort. The Pan-seared fish stood out as the star of the meal — flaky, buttery fish served with carrots, broccoli and butter garlic rice. What truly elevated it was the accompanying dip: buttery, cheesy and creamy. The Kadhai prawn with butter roti brought the heat, delivering bold spices without overcooking the prawns. The soft, buttery roti made for the perfect pairing.
Dessert wrapped things up on a high note. The new Caramel pudding was dense, creamy and not overly sweet, with a melt-in-the-mouth texture that felt indulgent without being too heavy.
Overall, Peanuts Bar’s updated menu balances nostalgia with indulgence.Whether you’re visiting for inventive cocktails, comforting plates or simply the retro vibe, it’s a spot that invites you to linger, sip slowly and come back for more.
₹1,000 for two. At Hitech City.
