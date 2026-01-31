Old school vibes meet a thoughtfully crafted new food and cocktail menu in Hyderabad

We started with cocktails from the new menu, and the Retro Cuba was easily the most intriguing. Made with white rum, peanut butter, Irish cream, vanilla and a mysterious cola, the drink arrives looking almost transparent — like water — which only adds to the surprise. Despite its appearance, every flavour shines through, making it a playful, layered cocktail that sparks curiosity and conversation from the first sip.

For food, the Greek feta salad worked as a fresh, crunchy opener, light yet satisfying. The starters followed with one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian pick. The veg Jhol momo was creamy, comforting and well-spiced, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. The Malai chicken was tender and rich, paired with a slightly sweet dip that added brightness. The flavours subtly reminded us of Afghani chicken — indulgent and executed well.