Neapolitan pies are a hit at this cosy new joint in Sainikpuri

There is a certain familiarity and warmth one feels when frequenting spots often. The friendly staff, other loyal customers who acknowledge your presence with polite smiles and quick catch ups if the owner is around, all come together to make one’s experience consistently great. Pizza Avenue, Sainikpuri’s newest pizzeria carried that vibe.
Done up in neutrals with lovely terracotta splashed across the flooring and accent walls, the spot is filled with a collection of knick-knacks and artworks all over, giving it a cosy, Italian diner vibe with both indoor and outdoor seating.
We started with Garlic bread in two variants first — classic and roasted chicken. Made with sourdough base, the classic was a great start to our meal, while the roasted chicken elevated each bite with buttery goodness. We’re told that some of the key ingredients are sourced from Italy, to ensure a bite that’s authentic.
We had to try a crowd favourite, the Farmhouse pizza. A delicate sourdough base with a hint of tartness, and delicious toppings made the pizza a winner. The butter-sautéed mushroom and corn coupled with the San Marzano tomato base filled each bite with a unique mix of umami and freshness.
The pasta recipes here are kept as close as possible to the original recipes, without the addition of too much seasoning that Indian palates are typically used to. We tried the Fettuccine in alfredo, that was a decent pick. The buttered toast kept us going back for more.
A must try at Pizza Avenue, would be the Chicken pepperoni pizza, topped with delicious strips of pepperoni only made better by the soft base and fresh mozzarella. The spot gives one an option to try fresh mozzarella or burrata, and we recommend either for a fresh bite that sent us on our own Eat Pray Love journey within seconds. They also serve options with Indian sauces, like the Chicken makhani, if you’re in the mood for something different.
While the Tiramisu could have worked with stronger coffee, the texture was near-perfect, making our visit to the friendly neighbourhood pizzeria an absolute hit, as we made mental notes on what to try on our next visit.
Meal for two: `1,000. 4 pm to 11 pm. At Sainikpuri.