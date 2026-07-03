Neapolitan pies are a hit at this cosy new joint in Sainikpuri

There is a certain familiarity and warmth one feels when frequenting spots often. The friendly staff, other loyal customers who acknowledge your presence with polite smiles and quick catch ups if the owner is around, all come together to make one’s experience consistently great. Pizza Avenue, Sainikpuri’s newest pizzeria carried that vibe.

What started as a street food cart that went viral for serving classic Neapolitan pizzas has now evolved into a cosy space

Done up in neutrals with lovely terracotta splashed across the flooring and accent walls, the spot is filled with a collection of knick-knacks and artworks all over, giving it a cosy, Italian diner vibe with both indoor and outdoor seating.

We started with Garlic bread in two variants first — classic and roasted chicken. Made with sourdough base, the classic was a great start to our meal, while the roasted chicken elevated each bite with buttery goodness. We’re told that some of the key ingredients are sourced from Italy, to ensure a bite that’s authentic.