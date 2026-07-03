SALT Indian Restaurant brings Delhi’s most loved flavours to Hyderabad with this new menu

The non-vegetarian offerings continued to impress. The Dariyaganj chicken trilogy brought together malai, zafrani and hari chutney kebabs, arriving on a sizzling platter that added an inviting smoky aroma. Equally memorable was the Mutton burrah, where overnight marination of mutton chops with yoghurt, cheese and malt vinegar resulted in succulent chops with beautifully charred edges.

For mains, the Shahi paneer pasanda delivered comforting richness, with mint chutney-stuffed cottage cheese simmered in a luxurious cashew and saffron gravy. The Tandoori chicken makhani balanced smoky char-grilled chicken with a velvety tomato and butter sauce, while the Mutton emerged as the undisputed star of the meal. Slow cooked in a fragrant fried onion gravy, the meat was tender, succulent and deeply flavourful.

Paying homage to Delhi’s famous Paranthe Wali Gali, we sampled both the Chicken kheema paratha and Paneer paratha, served with white butter, aam ka achaar and creamy raita. While both were satisfying, the paneer version stole the spotlight with its generously spiced filling and crisp, flaky exterior.