SALT Indian Restaurant brings Delhi’s most loved flavours to Hyderabad with this new menu

Some cities are best lived through their iconic food culture, like Delhi. From the smoky grills tucked into the lanes of Old Delhi to the indulgent gravies born in royal kitchens, every dish carries a story. Bringing that spirit to Hyderabad, SALT Indian Restaurant’s limited-period Dilli Darbar menu recreates the capital’s most iconic flavours, paying tribute to Chandni Chowk’s bustling streets and Purani Dilli’s timeless culinary traditions.
We began with the Dahi papdi chaat, a vibrant plate topped with ruby-red pomegranate pearls. Crisp papdis, creamy yoghurt, sweet chutneys and fresh garnishes came together in perfect balance, delivering contrasting textures without overwhelming the palate.
Among the vegetarian appetisers, the Beetroot galouti was a standout. The restaurant’s inventive take on the classic Lucknowi kebab was exceptionally soft, almost melting away without the need to chew, while the earthy sweetness of beetroot paired beautifully with its fragrant spices. The Tawa khumbh tak-a-tak, reminiscent of a chilli mushroom preparation, featured juicy mushrooms tossed with onions and tomatoes on a flat griddle in a spicy, tangy, semi-dry masala that packed plenty of flavour.
The non-vegetarian offerings continued to impress. The Dariyaganj chicken trilogy brought together malai, zafrani and hari chutney kebabs, arriving on a sizzling platter that added an inviting smoky aroma. Equally memorable was the Mutton burrah, where overnight marination of mutton chops with yoghurt, cheese and malt vinegar resulted in succulent chops with beautifully charred edges.
For mains, the Shahi paneer pasanda delivered comforting richness, with mint chutney-stuffed cottage cheese simmered in a luxurious cashew and saffron gravy. The Tandoori chicken makhani balanced smoky char-grilled chicken with a velvety tomato and butter sauce, while the Mutton emerged as the undisputed star of the meal. Slow cooked in a fragrant fried onion gravy, the meat was tender, succulent and deeply flavourful.
Paying homage to Delhi’s famous Paranthe Wali Gali, we sampled both the Chicken kheema paratha and Paneer paratha, served with white butter, aam ka achaar and creamy raita. While both were satisfying, the paneer version stole the spotlight with its generously spiced filling and crisp, flaky exterior.
Dessert came in the form of Angoori rabdi, a chilled, comforting finish that felt like bite-sized rasmalai. Soft, spongy dumplings soaked up the rich, saffron-infused rabdi, making for a nostalgic and satisfying end to the meal.
SALT’s Dilli Darbar menu succeeds in capturing the nostalgia, indulgence and bold flavours that define Old Delhi’s food culture. Rather than merely recreating familiar dishes, it offers a thoughtful celebration of one of India’s most beloved culinary destinations.
Meal for two: ₹1,400. On till July 5. 11 am to 11 pm. Available at Hyderabad outlets.
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