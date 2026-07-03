This matcha-forward café dishes up incredibly delicious mango treats in Hyderabad

With the monsoon season at the cusp, most of us are still transitioning, grabbing onto the last few good things about the excruciating summer that was. Between mango vendors working overtime, increasing supply to cafés and restaurants serving up delicious mango dishes as one last hurrah before Hyderabad soaks wet, the air is filled with anticipation.

One of the city’s coveted spots for matcha is back with a seasonal menu

This week, we stepped into Altr Ego, one of the city’s coveted spots for matcha to check out their Mango Menu 2.0 — the second drop for the season, excited to dig in. First up, from the Matcha Bar, we tried the Mango sago matcha. Layered with Mango pulp, sago suspended in milk and a thick, generous topping of matcha, this one’s for those who take their matcha seriously.