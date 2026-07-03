This matcha-forward café dishes up incredibly delicious mango treats in Hyderabad

With the monsoon season at the cusp, most of us are still transitioning, grabbing onto the last few good things about the excruciating summer that was. Between mango vendors working overtime, increasing supply to cafés and restaurants serving up delicious mango dishes as one last hurrah before Hyderabad soaks wet, the air is filled with anticipation.
This week, we stepped into Altr Ego, one of the city’s coveted spots for matcha to check out their Mango Menu 2.0 — the second drop for the season, excited to dig in. First up, from the Matcha Bar, we tried the Mango sago matcha. Layered with Mango pulp, sago suspended in milk and a thick, generous topping of matcha, this one’s for those who take their matcha seriously.
The Sugarcane cold brew with a tangy cold foam was a pretty decent choice for the coffee loyalists. With coffee that wasn’t too strong, it would qualify as a choice for an evening beverage, without disturbing one’s sleep cycle.
From the food menu, we picked the Mango-tango avo toast first, served on sourdough, the toast had tangy guacamole as the base, topped with ripe bits of Banganapalle making the dish a must try in our books. The Mango-avo salsa tacos were equally delicious. With the guacamole and prawn filling overflowing from the taco shells, be prepared for a messy meal with this one.
Moving onto the most important part of the menu, and the reason why we visited in the first place — dessert. We dug into the Mango sticky rice first, with extra helpings of coconut milk and mango puree on the side. We poured the milk onto the rice and dug in for a sinful bite. The sweetened coconut milk topped with toasted black sesame seeds was the highlight of the dish.
Next, was the Mango French toast, topped with a generous amount of whipped cream, nuts, honey and mulberries with the king of the fruits sitting pretty right in the middle. While the toast and sticky rice were decadent, we only wished the spot used fully ripened fruit sans any tartness to make our experience a bigger hit. Visit the spot on a weekend, and you could even try softies with mango and matcha flavours at the trending cafe.
Meal for two: `900++.10 am to 12.30 am. At Banjara Hills.