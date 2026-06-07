A dosa spot perfect for satisfying your post work hunger pangs at Manikonda

It’s 6 PM after a laborious day at work, you’ve braved the traffic to head home but when those hunger pangs and cravings form an indestructible alliance, little can be done to oppose it. So you head to your neighbourhood dosa place, and take one hot and buttery bite — all the day’s troubles vanish into nothingness.
This week, we visited Venna — Heritage Bangalore Dosa Café to experience something similar. We reached the calm, inviting space painted in sepia tones along with vintage glass jar lamps lighting the space, long dark wood tables in the centre of the space and minimal décor in sight.
First, we dug into Ghee podi button idli, topped with a generous amount of podi, and served with three variants of chutney. We couldn’t help but polish off the plate, with the ghee adding oodles of comfort to the soft, pillowy idlis. Call for the Mango lassi if you’re visiting on a hot day.
With just the right amount of creaminess without going overboard, the drink is the perfect pairing for the piping hot dosas. Next, we had to taste the cardinal Benne dosa. We called for two variants — the Ghee karam masala and Pudina masala, which we were told is a cult favourite at the restaurant.
With a dollop of butter sliding down the shiny dosa, we were in for a treat. The Ghee karam didn’t disappoint. We recommend keeping your lassi or water handy, if your spice tolerance runs low. The Pudina dosa, while an acquired taste, was fresh and layered in its flavour profile. However, we’d pick the classic any day.
We noticed a group on the adjacent table showering praises on the Puri here, and had to get a taste. Served with potato curry, the large puris were all we needed to indulge in some comfort food at the end of a tiring day.
Leaving a traditional south Indian spot without a sip of coffee would spell blasphemy, and so we tried the Filter coffee to end our evening treat. The Iced filter kaapi (served in a Devara) was strong and refreshing. The traditional Filter kaapi, which the staff makes based on your preference, was a 10 on 10, making our arduous journey worth it.
Meal for two: `700++. 7 am to 12 noon, 6 pm to 10 pm.
At Manikonda.
Mail ID: indulge@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @indulgexpress