A dosa spot perfect for satisfying your post work hunger pangs at Manikonda

It’s 6 PM after a laborious day at work, you’ve braved the traffic to head home but when those hunger pangs and cravings form an indestructible alliance, little can be done to oppose it. So you head to your neighbourhood dosa place, and take one hot and buttery bite — all the day’s troubles vanish into nothingness.

Venna café brings beloved benne dosas, pillowy idlis and puris

This week, we visited Venna — Heritage Bangalore Dosa Café to experience something similar. We reached the calm, inviting space painted in sepia tones along with vintage glass jar lamps lighting the space, long dark wood tables in the centre of the space and minimal décor in sight.

First, we dug into Ghee podi button idli, topped with a generous amount of podi, and served with three variants of chutney. We couldn’t help but polish off the plate, with the ghee adding oodles of comfort to the soft, pillowy idlis. Call for the Mango lassi if you’re visiting on a hot day.