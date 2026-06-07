Hyderabad

Small in size but rich in character, this café offers a welcome pause in Hyderabad

From creamy Vietnamese coffee to mango matcha, Mikro’s new neighbourhood outpost blends calm interiors with flavourful, wallet-friendly plates
Small in size but rich in character, this café offers a welcome pause in Hyderabad
Ambience at Mikro Neighbourhood Café
Updated on
2 min read

On a quiet morning in Banjara Hills, with sunlight filtering through the windows and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee filling the room, Mikro Neighbourhood Café’s newest outlet felt exactly like the kind of place designed for slowing down. True to the brand’s neighbourhood café philosophy, the space is compact, welcoming, and centred around creating a sense of community rather than simply serving coffee.

New Mikro café in Banjara Hills serves slow mornings, comforting brews and simple, satisfying bites

New Mikro café in Banjara Hills serves slow mornings, comforting brews and simple, satisfying bites
Iced Vietnamese

The interiors are understated yet thoughtful. A soothing palette of green, white, and natural wood gives the spot a calming, almost zen-like quality, while details such as the self-service water counter add to its laid-back charm. It’s the kind of space where conversations linger, laptops stay open a little longer, and cups of coffee are rarely rushed.

We began with the Iced Vietnamese coffee from the signature menu, and it immediately stood out. Thick and foamy on top, creamy beneath, and carrying a strong coffee kick throughout, it struck a satisfying balance between indulgence and intensity. Every sip was rich, smooth, and deeply comforting.

New Mikro café in Banjara Hills serves slow mornings, comforting brews and simple, satisfying bites
Avocado egg bagel

For breakfast, the Avocado egg bagel proved to be an excellent choice. The creamy smashed avocado filling, reminiscent of a fresh guacamole, paired beautifully with the soft bagel. A crust coated in black and white sesame seeds added texture and a subtle nuttiness that elevated every bite.

The Open toast with scrambled eggs was equally enjoyable. The eggs were perfectly gooey, layered over crisp toast, while a side of spiced butter brought an unexpected kick that tied the dish together beautifully.

To finish, the Mango matcha delivered a refreshing burst of flavour. Fruity, vibrant, and well-balanced, it combined the earthiness of matcha with the sweetness of mango for a drink that felt especially suited to the city’s warm weather.

New Mikro café in Banjara Hills serves slow mornings, comforting brews and simple, satisfying bites
Mango matcha

Small in size but big on character, Mikro’s newest Banjara Hills outlet succeeds in creating exactly what every neighbourhood café aspires to be — a comforting space built around good coffee, simple food, and meaningful moments.

Meal for two: ₹600++. 8 am to 10 pm. At Banjara Hills.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube  channels.

Hyderabad
new outlet
Mikro Neighbourhood Cafe