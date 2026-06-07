Small in size but rich in character, this café offers a welcome pause in Hyderabad

For breakfast, the Avocado egg bagel proved to be an excellent choice. The creamy smashed avocado filling, reminiscent of a fresh guacamole, paired beautifully with the soft bagel. A crust coated in black and white sesame seeds added texture and a subtle nuttiness that elevated every bite.

The Open toast with scrambled eggs was equally enjoyable. The eggs were perfectly gooey, layered over crisp toast, while a side of spiced butter brought an unexpected kick that tied the dish together beautifully.

To finish, the Mango matcha delivered a refreshing burst of flavour. Fruity, vibrant, and well-balanced, it combined the earthiness of matcha with the sweetness of mango for a drink that felt especially suited to the city’s warm weather.