This new contemporary, art-forward space in Hyderabad introduces Asian flavours in a fun format

As the scent of lemongrass wafted through the foyer, a wall with candles and wooden dumplings from floor to ceiling beckoned us in. Waiting for us inside was pure sensory delight, starting from moving art installations, a giant dumpling lamp casually hanging above the bar, and numerous art pieces made by artist Siddharth Kerkar. From beaten metal that creates textures on the bar wall to lacquer moving heads, the space oozes personality.

The ceramic-ware is a conversation starter too, with imagery of a traditional Chinese family on each plate. Gawking at the details, we sipped on White season with clear tomato, peach, apricot, and white chocolate soda. One sip in and we quickly declared our love for the refreshing drink. The Wonderfruit with vodka, Campari and watermelon cordial was delightfully fruity, while packing a sneaky punch.