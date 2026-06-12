India’s first plated dessert bar is redefining sweet (and savoury) indulgence in Rai Durg

The first thing that catches your eye on the way to Mille – Dessert Bar is the giant neon artwork of a server on its exterior wall. Along with its deep red European-style storefront and the constant crowd streaming in, it’s hard to miss. Step inside and you’re welcomed by the aroma of fresh bakes, coffee, and a cosy space that promises something special.
Founded by pastry chef Anuhya Reddy, Mille is known as India’s first plated dessert bar. The off-white and maroon interiors, rustic art work, and bakes counter create a warm and inviting atmosphere, setting the tone for what’s to come.
We started with the Vanilla bean latte and the Hazelnut crunchy layer cake, one of the most-loved offerings. The cake features delicate layers balanced with rich hazelnut flavours, making it indulgent without feeling too heavy. The latte was smooth, with subtle floral notes from the vanilla bean.
Next, we tried the Cold shaken filter coffee, which was bold, strong, with a touch of local flair. For something lighter, the Passion fruit iced tea was refreshing, tangy, and perfect for hot days.
From the fresh bakes counter, the Parmesan and truffle pain suisse stood out. This classic French pastry combined buttery, flaky layers with a rich truffle and parmesan filling. The contrast between the light pastry and savoury filling made every bite satisfying. Paired with the Passion fruit iced tea, it worked surprisingly well.
One of our favourite dishes was the Sticky toffee madeleines with vanilla bean ice cream. The shell-shaped sponge cakes were soft and lightly sweet, while the sticky toffee sauce added richness and warmth. Combined with the fragrant vanilla bean ice cream, it was a well-balanced dessert.
Mille also shines on the savoury side. The Lamb buns in pepper jus was tender lamb tucked inside donut dough that had been pan-fried until crisp on the outside. The pepper jus added a gentle spice and tanginess that brought everything together beautifully.
One of the most playful dishes of the evening was the Dips palette with seasonal crisps. Presented like an artist’s paint palette, it featured beetroot purée, green onion purée, chilli tomato jam, tomato basil purée, black garlic purée, garlic mayo, and citrus jelly. Served alongside seasonal greens like shiso, basil, betel, and spinach leaves tempura, it encouraged diners to mix and match flavours, making for a fun and interactive experience.
For dessert, the theatrics continued with one of Mille’s signature plated creations, Cherry on the tree, a take on the classic black forest. Shaped like a miniature tree, glossy cherry-like fruit shells filled with smooth chocolate cream, dangled on the branches. Beautiful to look at and delicious to eat, it was the perfect ending to the meal.
Quaint and cosy, Mille transforms from a café during the day into a plated dessert experience by night. Whether you’re dropping in for coffee and pastries or staying into the evening, one thing is promised — you’ll find plenty to enjoy.
Meal for two: `1,500++.
11 am to 11 pm. At Rai Durg.
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