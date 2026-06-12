India’s first plated dessert bar is redefining sweet (and savoury) indulgence in Rai Durg

The first thing that catches your eye on the way to Mille – Dessert Bar is the giant neon artwork of a server on its exterior wall. Along with its deep red European-style storefront and the constant crowd streaming in, it’s hard to miss. Step inside and you’re welcomed by the aroma of fresh bakes, coffee, and a cosy space that promises something special.

At Mille, a pastry chef’s plated desserts, bold coffees and inventive savouries turn a cosy café into a theatrical tasting experience

Founded by pastry chef Anuhya Reddy, Mille is known as India’s first plated dessert bar. The off-white and maroon interiors, rustic art work, and bakes counter create a warm and inviting atmosphere, setting the tone for what’s to come.

We started with the Vanilla bean latte and the Hazelnut crunchy layer cake, one of the most-loved offerings. The cake features delicate layers balanced with rich hazelnut flavours, making it indulgent without feeling too heavy. The latte was smooth, with subtle floral notes from the vanilla bean.