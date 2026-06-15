Asian-inspired pizzas in Hyderabad that are giving the classic pie a flavour-packed makeover

Forget the usual pepperoni-versus-margherita debate. Tossin’s newest pizzas are taking flavour inspirationfrom a completely different corner of the world.
The brand’s new East Asian-inspired pizzas arrive loaded with bold flavours and plenty of personality. Leading the pack is the Hoisin highway, a vegetarian pizza that swaps predictable toppings for a sweet-spicy hoisin base layered with mushrooms, paneer, bok choy, onions, spring onions, fresh mozzarella and sesame. The result is a fascinating medley of textures and flavours that somehow feels both comforting and adventurous.
Its meaty counterpart, the Beijing roast chicken, follows the same flavour trail but ups the ante with juicy roast chicken that pairs beautifully with the rich hoisin sauce. Both pizzas strike a careful balance between familiar pizza comfort and the vibrant flavours of an Asian stir-fry, making them stand out from the usual menu suspects.
Before the pizzas could fully steal the spotlight, the Pepperoni pull apart garlic bread demanded attention. Stuffed with pork pepperoni, garlic butter, herbs and plenty of mozzarella, it arrived stretchy, soft and impossibly moreish. Every pull revealed another cheese-laden bite packed with savoury goodness.
Beyond the new launches, the spot continues to shine with its gourmet offerings. The Chicken & bacon carbonara keeps things traditional with spaghetti coated in egg, parmesan and extra virgin olive oil, creating a silky, rich sauce that lets the ingredients do all the talking.
A pleasant surprise came in the form of Tossin’s extensive dip selection. From tzatziki yogurt and hot honey to peri peri aioli and pesto aioli, there’s plenty to experiment with, though the aged chilli olive oil, Italian tomato marinara and hand ground pesto emerged as clear favourites.
Ending on a sweet note, the Fruit & nut chocolate calzone delivered warm dough wrapped around a gooey, nutty chocolate centre. The Hazelnut chocolate milkshake, crowned with vanilla ice cream, brought all the nostalgic charm of a classic diner dessert — the perfect finale to a meal that proves pizza can be a lot more adventurous than we often give it credit for.
Meal for two: ₹1,500++. 12 pm to 11 pm. Available across outlets.
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