Asian-inspired pizzas in Hyderabad that are giving the classic pie a flavour-packed makeover

The brand’s new East Asian-inspired pizzas arrive loaded with bold flavours and plenty of personality. Leading the pack is the Hoisin highway, a vegetarian pizza that swaps predictable toppings for a sweet-spicy hoisin base layered with mushrooms, paneer, bok choy, onions, spring onions, fresh mozzarella and sesame. The result is a fascinating medley of textures and flavours that somehow feels both comforting and adventurous.

Its meaty counterpart, the Beijing roast chicken, follows the same flavour trail but ups the ante with juicy roast chicken that pairs beautifully with the rich hoisin sauce. Both pizzas strike a careful balance between familiar pizza comfort and the vibrant flavours of an Asian stir-fry, making them stand out from the usual menu suspects.

Before the pizzas could fully steal the spotlight, the Pepperoni pull apart garlic bread demanded attention. Stuffed with pork pepperoni, garlic butter, herbs and plenty of mozzarella, it arrived stretchy, soft and impossibly moreish. Every pull revealed another cheese-laden bite packed with savoury goodness.