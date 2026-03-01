Hyderabad

These puddings in Hyderabad are not simple — they’re a perfect summer experience!

Three simple layers come together to create one seriously satisfying dessert experience with this new cloud kitchen in town
Good Old Pudding Co. serves five indulgent pudding flavours
Some desserts are made to impress, others are made to comfort — The Good Old Pudding Co. has somehow mastered both.

Started by a doctor couple — Dr Sahar Siddiqi and Dr Faisal Arif — on a whim, these puddings carry the warmth of something truly homemade. We tried all of their five flavours and at first glance, they looked simple, but one spoon in, and the layers do all the talking. A smooth chocolate pudding base, soft biscuit center that adds a sweet crunch, and a light, sweet cream topping that ties everything together. The Classic chocolate pudding had a perfect layer of vanilla, topped with a drizzle of chocolate and a cute milk chocolate bow.

Biscoff cocoa pudding

Nutella noir was rich, nutty and indulgent, Biscoff cocoa had crushed up biscoff as topping and that familiar cinnamon comfort, Golden caramel felt silky and gooey in the best way possible, while the Café au chocolat brought a strong coffee flavour, balancing the bittersweet.

Served chilled, each pudding was cooling, distinct from each other regardless of the common base, and dangerously easy to finish. If you’re feeling low and crave that sugar rush, these puddings are the kind of desserts you order.

₹350 for two. Available online.

