These puddings in Hyderabad are not simple — they’re a perfect summer experience!

Some desserts are made to impress, others are made to comfort — The Good Old Pudding Co. has somehow mastered both.

Nostalgic puddings find new meaning in layers of comfort and craft

Started by a doctor couple — Dr Sahar Siddiqi and Dr Faisal Arif — on a whim, these puddings carry the warmth of something truly homemade. We tried all of their five flavours and at first glance, they looked simple, but one spoon in, and the layers do all the talking. A smooth chocolate pudding base, soft biscuit center that adds a sweet crunch, and a light, sweet cream topping that ties everything together. The Classic chocolate pudding had a perfect layer of vanilla, topped with a drizzle of chocolate and a cute milk chocolate bow.