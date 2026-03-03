Craving sourdough? Hit this Hyderabad bakery for their slow-fermented bread

Some food linger in your mind long after the meal. These dishes, though rooted in simple flavours, are crafted mindfully using artisanal techniques. Love Bakery, a cosy café that celebrates fermentation, is one such place. It also hosts didgeridoo community meetups and musical nights, fostering a warm, communal vibe. A small herb garden on site supplies fresh greens for their salads.
Their sourdough—with its chewy crust—is among the most moist and airy breads we’ve tasted. It was served with an in-house peanut butter: creamy, thick, and rich with peanut flavour. We also tried the sourdough with their classic and pineapple kimchi, which offered a punchy tang and balanced tartness.
From the desserts, the chocolate cake was moist, creamy, and decadent—truly irresistible. The Burnt Basque cheesecake, with a smoky, bitter edge, was like a cloud that melted in the mouth. We sampled the pillow-soft banana muffin, with subtle banana notes, gooey chocolate chips, and a satisfyingly dense texture. This café made us truly appreciate and enjoy artisanal food!
`700 for two.
At Sainikpuri.
