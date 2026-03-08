From Apricot Delight to Sobo Bowls: Spicy Venue's new cloud kitchen adventure

The city’s identity lies in the Apricot Delight, a quintessential dessert associated with the city. And the credit for it’s invention goes to the local favourite restaurant, Spicy Venue.

A New Chapter in the City's Culinary Scene

After making its mark on the food map of the city, the spot now brings Sobo Bowls, a cloud kitchen serving wholesome and filling bowls, all from Asian to Indian cuisine.

We started with their Oriental offerings, the Chilli oil chicken wontons — spicy and juicy, and had the most delicate wonton wrappers. Kheema dan dan noodles were meaty and flavourful, and the Jasmine rice with stir-fried Asian greens was straight-up comfort in a bowl.

We also had the fusion dishes, the Butter paneer with vegetable fried rice, a combination that seemed odd but worked just right. Prawn coconut curry with plain pulao was exactly as it sounds — creamy, coconuty, and comforting. A homely touch comes through Ghee dal khichdi with chicken pakodi, potato fry, and omelette.

For those who wish for the simplicity of home without the effort, it’s the best choice. We ended the review on a sweet note with the classic Angoori gulab jamun with rabdi, a pairing as old as time and completely foolproof.

Rs 700 for two. Available online.

