Unleash creativity and canine joy at Hyderabad’s newest vegetarian haven

Spread across three floors, in the heart of Jubilee Hills, newly opened PUP - Paws Unleash Play — The Vegetarian Experience is exactly what its name promises: a space where food, fun and furry companions co-exist thoughtfully.
The maximalist, funky space bursts with yellow and black accents, bold artworks and a vibe that feels instantly playful. A giant Dalmatian puppy statue greets you at the entrance and it sets the tone for the entire experience. The ground floor, Paws, houses the resident pet zone alongside seating for food. The first floor, Unleash, is reserved for creative chaos — think karaoke nights, screenings, dance sessions, expert talks and open mics to name a few. Up top, Play. Opens into a breezy rooftop dotted with plants. Each level carries its own curated playlist and art mood, making every transition feel intentional.
Sustainability isn’t an afterthought here. Composters turn wet waste into manure for the plants, rainwater harvesting is in place and even water purifier’s grey water is reused for cleaning. It’s a system that works quietly in the back while you sip your coffee.
And then there are the stars. Six resident dogs — Minni the Poodle, Bravo the Retriever, Pedro the Beagle, Mango the Toy Pomeranian, Snowy the Maltese and Fizzy the Shih Tzu — all donated by friends and family. Interactions require prior reservation, keeping their health and comfort a priority. The space isn’t pet-friendly otherwise, maintaining hygiene in dining zones (even the resident dogs don’t enter), reinforcing that they aren’t props but living beings cared for first.
On our table, Mocha came first with actual chocolatey richness. Bang bang broccoli carried a subtle sweetness and crunch, quickly becoming a favourite on the table. The Dahi kebab, fried with a layer of kataifi for the crunch, was presented as pretty as it tasted.
From there came the mains. The in-house Pesto gnocchi stole the spotlight. From the pesto to the potato pasta, all was made fresh, adding a freshness to the flavours. The plant-based Smash burger with mock meat and brioche buns made from scratch was a serious game-changer. Every layer of that burger complimented each other and left tangy and fresh flavours even for the aftertaste. The sourdough base Pick a punch pizza had a surprise topping of walnuts which elevated the soft and fluffy pizza (unlike how social media portrays sourdough as cardboard).
Already full, we still had space for dessert and had to order a Cappuccino to pair it with. Their Hazelnut rocher croissant was flaky, buttery, and oozing with chocolate filling. This dream combination ended our meal but we weren’t done with PUP yet. We clocked in our final 10 minutes with the naughty yet adorable house pups to complete our experience with no regrets.
₹1,500 onwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.
