Unleash creativity and canine joy at Hyderabad’s newest vegetarian haven

From there came the mains. The in-house Pesto gnocchi stole the spotlight. From the pesto to the potato pasta, all was made fresh, adding a freshness to the flavours. The plant-based Smash burger with mock meat and brioche buns made from scratch was a serious game-changer. Every layer of that burger complimented each other and left tangy and fresh flavours even for the aftertaste. The sourdough base Pick a punch pizza had a surprise topping of walnuts which elevated the soft and fluffy pizza (unlike how social media portrays sourdough as cardboard).

Already full, we still had space for dessert and had to order a Cappuccino to pair it with. Their Hazelnut rocher croissant was flaky, buttery, and oozing with chocolate filling. This dream combination ended our meal but we weren’t done with PUP yet. We clocked in our final 10 minutes with the naughty yet adorable house pups to complete our experience with no regrets.

₹1,500 onwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.

