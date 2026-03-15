Beat the heat with these artisanal sweet treats in Hyderabad

For the perfect breakfast option, their Acai bowl with strawberry yogurt is full of healthy layers — pomegranate seeds, yogurt, crunchy granola, chia seeds and slices of fresh fruits. If there were any doubt that their offerings are fresh, a sip of their real fruit shake clears that in an instant. We tried the Mango raspberry shake and trust us when we say, it was a taste of home just enhanced. Sweet, tangy and refreshing.

Last but not the least, we took a scoop of their real fruit dessert — Mixed berries ice cream. The colourful treat is actually tart, has a crunch from the berries and is topped with a waffle cone.

A day out with your date in town just got even better.

Meal for two: ₹400 onwards.

10 am – 2 am. At Jubilee Hills.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

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