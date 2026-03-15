Beat the heat with these artisanal sweet treats in Hyderabad

First dates are one of the sweetest experiences in life. The giddiness, the butterflies, and the panic of finding the perfect place to meet. The only thing sweeter than those feelings, of course, are desserts.
That’s exactly the kind of vibe Snowberry brings as it opens its doors in Jubilee Hills. As we entered the outlet, the purple interiors caught our eye — fresh and floral. We didn’t think artisanal desserts would have so many varieties but their vast menu surprised us. From celebration cakes to ice creams and baked goods, everything is fresh and free from preservatives.
One of their bestselling items is the Korean Bingsu (shaved ice) so we started with two of those. The Kunafa bingsu came loaded with pistachio cream, crushed up kataifi, pistachios, Nutella and some strawberry popping boba. Though surprisingly heavy, the shaved ice acted as a perfect neutraliser for summers. The Tiramisu bingsu is another refreshing delight because the ice not only cools you down, but the coffee wakes you up.
Next up was Nutella covered strawberries. The fruits were fresh and juicy while the chocolate was decadent. Following the Nutella streak, next on our table was their Nutella waffle topped with crushed up hazelnuts and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Definitely stole the show for us.
For the perfect breakfast option, their Acai bowl with strawberry yogurt is full of healthy layers — pomegranate seeds, yogurt, crunchy granola, chia seeds and slices of fresh fruits. If there were any doubt that their offerings are fresh, a sip of their real fruit shake clears that in an instant. We tried the Mango raspberry shake and trust us when we say, it was a taste of home just enhanced. Sweet, tangy and refreshing.
Last but not the least, we took a scoop of their real fruit dessert — Mixed berries ice cream. The colourful treat is actually tart, has a crunch from the berries and is topped with a waffle cone.
A day out with your date in town just got even better.
Meal for two: ₹400 onwards.
10 am – 2 am. At Jubilee Hills.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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