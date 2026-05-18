This new bar and cultural compound in Hyderabad is perfect for cocktails in a relaxed setting

This week, we visited a spot that offered us multiple wonderful juxtapositions in a singular night. Kadamba - Cultural Compound is perched atop a rooftop with the open skies and a breathtaking view of the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge for company. Despite the gigantic views, the space is still intimate and relaxed. The menu offers a bunch of fancy cocktails, yet the bar is inviting, with friendly faces. There are matches screening for the cricket fans, but instead of blaring commentary, the music is indie and upbeat. You get the drift?
Going through the menu that’s upcycled from advertisement hoardings and soda cans, we took our pick from the signature cocktails, starting with the Rumba Ho, a popular favourite. Made with pineapple, chilli pickle and lime, the tropical feast is just what warm summer nights call for. The Aam Spritzer, an Aperol and mango prosecco based drink is festive. The grub here is the spot’s take on dishes one would find at local bars and toddy shops across India. Cleverly named ‘Lite lo’ in Hyderabadi slang, the bar bites menu featured Mushroom gola, decadent balls of fried mushroom served on a bed of green chutney. While this was delicious, the Kallu shaap Prawns, deep fried, crispy bites of prawns were equally addictive.
A bowl of Maska chole with kulchas was brought in next, and we decided to dig in. Made with a host of Muradabadi spices, we couldn’t help but polish off the creamy, buttery dish. If you’re looking for another filling option, the Chicken bhuna is a fantastic option, served with a flaky malabar parotta that makes each bite decadent. The Moong chilli dry is another interesting dish — little patties of moong dal fried, and tossed in an onion mixture creating a sour-spicy bite.
From the desserts, we picked the Kesar pista brûlée. Instead of a ramekin, the chef takes liberties to serve the crème brûlée in a wide dish, ensuring each bite of the silky custard has a bite of the caramelised sugar crust. Combined with the pistachio gelato, this one’s pure fireworks on the palate.
Before the night ends, we recommend heading to the bar for what the spot calls ‘closing shots.’ The charming bartenders made us a round of tropical-inspired shots with lemon cordial, pineapple juice and a spirit of choice, sending us home in cheerful spirits.
INR 2000 for two, at Madhapur.
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