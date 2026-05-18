This new bar and cultural compound in Hyderabad is perfect for cocktails in a relaxed setting

A bowl of Maska chole with kulchas was brought in next, and we decided to dig in. Made with a host of Muradabadi spices, we couldn’t help but polish off the creamy, buttery dish. If you’re looking for another filling option, the Chicken bhuna is a fantastic option, served with a flaky malabar parotta that makes each bite decadent. The Moong chilli dry is another interesting dish — little patties of moong dal fried, and tossed in an onion mixture creating a sour-spicy bite.

From the desserts, we picked the Kesar pista brûlée. Instead of a ramekin, the chef takes liberties to serve the crème brûlée in a wide dish, ensuring each bite of the silky custard has a bite of the caramelised sugar crust. Combined with the pistachio gelato, this one’s pure fireworks on the palate.