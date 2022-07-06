Home Food Mumbai

World Chocolate Day: Three gift boxes that are perfect for guilt-free sweet indulgence

These boxes are also great gifting options for your loved ones

World Chocolate Day gifting box

Celebrate World Chocolate Day by indulging in a delicious box of chocolates. Sassy Teaspoon and Smoor and Patchi are offering mouth-watering experiences for chocolate lovers. 

Single-origin dark truffles 

These classic rich and creamy exotic 72 per cent dark chocolate truffles are dusted with cocoa with smooth dark ganache centres that provide a mouthful of what can only be called divine indulgence. The box comes with nine truffes.

Price: INR 850. Available at Smoor outlets. 

Chocolate Indulgence Box   

This box has one Dutch truffle pastry, two chocolate cupcakes, one double chocolate brownie and two hazelnut macarons. Ideal for any chocolate lover.

Price: INR 575 plus taxes. Available at Sassy Teaspoon outlets. 

Chocolate Indulgence Box (Eggless)

This box has one Dutch truffle pastry, two chocolate cupcakes, one eggless Belgian chocolate brownie and one salted caramel brownie. 

Price: INR 555 plus taxes. Available at Sassy Teaspoon outlets.

Luxury chocolates from Lebanon box  by Patchi

With over 50 varieties of luxury chocolates to offer, this Lebanese chocolate brand has been selling gourmet chocolates since the 1970s. From cotton candy to orange peel, this brand comes up with unique flavours every time.

Price: 7,000 onwards. Available online.

 

