Naturals launches Sitaphal Ice-Cream coupled with the grainy bits of the fruit

Kick out mid-month blues by digging into a delicious cup of refreshing Sitaphal ice cream by Naturals. It is made using the finest ingredients that are meticulously sourced from the town of Saswad in Maharashtra to bring a creamy and grainy texture to this sweet indulgence.

Each scoop is packed with flavour. And the creaminess of Sitaphal is coupled with the grainy bits of the fruit that ensure to satiate your sweet tooth.

Siddhant Kamath, Director, Naturals Ice Cream, says, “Committed to offering our patrons with a unique sensory experience through delectable ice-creams to complement the Indian taste buds, our signature Sitaphal flavour is an enlivening addition to our seasonal menu. A creamy and grainy scoop rendering a heavenly start to a new season, this appealing treat is assured to become a sought-after flavour and we are optimistic that we will receive a thrilling response from our customers and fans.”

It will on the shelf at your nearest Naturals Ice cream outlets super-soon, the signature flavour will also be available on food aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Thrive so that you can easily order a single or double scoop of love and share it with your loved ones through a mini (300g) or a family pack (500g).