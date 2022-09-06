Ganesh Chaturthi special: Make this Goan style Potato Halwa Modak this festive season to add variety to your dessert list

Hero the humble potato during this festival season of Ganpati and make it a star with this sweet delicacy. Chef Vidhya Gawas at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji shares a special potato modak recipe that’s inspired by a Goan dessert made with sweet potatoes called Kangyacheo Nevryo. Replace the traditional stuffing of dry fruits, coconut, or chocolate with potato to add a twist to the traditional modaks as part of the festivities.

Potato Halwa Modak

Ingredients:

For the stuffing:

1 cup grated boiled potatoes

1 cup of sugar

A pinch of nutmeg (optional)

A pinch of saffron

For the shell:

1 cup of water

2 tsp ghee

1 cup rice flour

Pinch of salt

Method for stuffing:

Heat a pan and add the grated potato and sugar. Stir for about five minutes. Add the nutmeg and saffron and mix well. Cook for another five minutes and keep aside to cool.

For modak:

In a deep bowl/pan, boil water with ghee. Add the salt and flour. Mix well. Cover the dish and cook till it's half done. Spread some ghee on the base of a steel bowl and while the dough is still hot, knead it well. Now, take a little dough, roll it into a ball, flatten it well, and shape the edges into a flower pattern. Put a spoonful of the filling onto the dough and seal it. Put the dumplings in a muslin cloth and steam them for 10-15 minutes. Best served hot.