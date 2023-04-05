Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai celebrates Easter with special brunch menu and goodies

Perhaps no celebration can be better than waking up late on a holiday and indulging in an extravagant lunch with your loved ones. Taking cues, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai has curated a festive brunch menu and curated goodies to gift on the ocassion of Easter. The special dishes and seasonally crafted gifts, aim to keep in mind guests of all ages.



On Sunday, the hotel's signature restaurant San:Qi is set to feature a three-course Easter brunch. Diners can expect a scrumptious spread of classic Easter dishes with a modern twist, along with Indian delicacies and global favourites. The menu will include a variety of appetisers such as Angara Murgh Tikka, Maki Rolls, Mushroom Chilli Basil, and Spicy Calamansi Potato Butter Sauce. For mains, the menu offers delectable dishes like Angoori Kofta, Penang Curry Vegetable, Roasted Leg of Lamb, and Stir-fried Chicken Noodles. End your meal on a sweet note with their variety of desserts, including Blueberry Crumble Cake, Burnt Cheesecake, Chocolate Easter Eggs, and Coconut White Chocolate Custard.

The brunch spread

Themed goodies

Guests can also take away goodies for their loved ones, with assorted treats like traditional Easter eggs made of the finest Callebaut Belgian chocolate, Malibu Tropical Chocolate Truffle, and Dark Chocolate and Orange Truffle. Other than chocolates, you can also delight in adorable Easter Bunnies with a range of gourmet cookies and macarons, all made fresh to serve. The gift hamper is elegantly packaged and can be customised with a personal message, making it an ideal gift for friends and family.



Moreover, the restaurant will haver an Easter-themed decor, creating a festive atmosphere for the occasion.

Price for brunch: INR 2,499 ++. On April 9, 12.30 pm onwards.

