Dine with the legendary Marco Pierre White at the Four Seasons in Mumbai
Dinner apart, there will also be a masterclass as Marco shares insights as he demonstates the creation of some of his signature dishes
Embark on an extraordinary culinary journey as Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai and World on a Plate
proudly announce an exclusive pop-up event on Friday, August 18, featuring the iconic Chef Marco
Pierre White.
As the first in an exciting line up of events this August, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai will play host to an evening of unparalleled gastronomy, where Chef Marco Pierre White will showcase his culinary brilliance
through a captivating Masterclass followed by an exquisite dinner curated by the chef himself.
Renowned worldwide as a culinary visionary, Chef Marco Pierre White will grace the event being
held at The Gallery at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai with an engaging Masterclass, offering a rare
glimpse into his innovative techniques, culinary philosophy, and the artistry that has earned him the
title of being the youngest chef ever to be awarded three Michelin stars. Guests will have the
unique privilege of witnessing his culinary expertise up close as he shares insights and demonstrates
the creation of his signature dishes - the Risotto a la Milanese, which is a classic culinary masterpiece
that embodies the essence of Italian comfort cuisine, and his iconic Lamb Wellington.
Following the masterclass, guests will be treated to an indulgent dinner curated by Chef
Marco Pierre White himself. Expect a symphony of flavours, meticulously crafted to tantalize the
senses, and ignite the palate. This exceptional dining experience promises to be a celebration of
culinary finesse, showcasing Chef Marco's unwavering commitment to the art of gastronomy that
reflects a soulful blend of gourmet craftsmanship, artistic presentation, and a passion for perfection.
Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and reservations are encouraged to ensure
participation in this gastronomic soirée.
On August 18. At The Gallery, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. Masterclass: 4 pm to 5 pm. Dinner at 7 pm onwards.