Dine with the legendary Marco Pierre White at the Four Seasons in Mumbai

Embark on an extraordinary culinary journey as Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai and World on a Plate

proudly announce an exclusive pop-up event on Friday, August 18, featuring the iconic Chef Marco

Pierre White.



As the first in an exciting line up of events this August, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai will play host to an evening of unparalleled gastronomy, where Chef Marco Pierre White will showcase his culinary brilliance

through a captivating Masterclass followed by an exquisite dinner curated by the chef himself.



Renowned worldwide as a culinary visionary, Chef Marco Pierre White will grace the event being

held at The Gallery at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai with an engaging Masterclass, offering a rare

glimpse into his innovative techniques, culinary philosophy, and the artistry that has earned him the

title of being the youngest chef ever to be awarded three Michelin stars. Guests will have the

unique privilege of witnessing his culinary expertise up close as he shares insights and demonstrates

the creation of his signature dishes - the Risotto a la Milanese, which is a classic culinary masterpiece

that embodies the essence of Italian comfort cuisine, and his iconic Lamb Wellington.



Following the masterclass, guests will be treated to an indulgent dinner curated by Chef

Marco Pierre White himself. Expect a symphony of flavours, meticulously crafted to tantalize the

senses, and ignite the palate. This exceptional dining experience promises to be a celebration of

culinary finesse, showcasing Chef Marco's unwavering commitment to the art of gastronomy that

reflects a soulful blend of gourmet craftsmanship, artistic presentation, and a passion for perfection.

Limited seats are available for this exclusive event, and reservations are encouraged to ensure

participation in this gastronomic soirée.

On August 18. At The Gallery, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai. Masterclass: 4 pm to 5 pm. Dinner at 7 pm onwards.



