Enjoy Monsoon over a luscious cup of coffee as Ritual Daily Coffee launches a new menu

Coffee lovers wait with bated breath for the most romantic weather of the season — the monsoon. Enlivening their spirits, Mumbai-based cafe Ritual Daily Coffee has introduced its highly anticipated Monsoon Menu Coffee Collection. Designed to enjoy the romantic season, this thoughtfully crafted selection of coffee recipes is bound to captivate the palates of coffee enthusiasts and add a delightful twist to their mornings.

Hot Chocolate

The menu offers an enticing Orange Latte that combines the familiar comfort of a Latte with a double shot of espresso and a hint of zesty citrus orange. The result is a harmonious fusion of flavours that transports guests to a realm of sensory delight.

Cinnamon Latte

For those seeking pure indulgence, the Matcha Latte takes centre stage with its captivating blend of steamed milk and the subtle bitterness of matcha green tea. This invigorating concoction not only pleases the taste buds but also offers potential health benefits, making it an exceptional beverage to have in the rainy season.

Coffee 5

To provide a heartwarming experience, the Cinnamon Latte presents a delightful medley of fragrant cinnamon and Double Shot Espresso with Steamed Milk. This comforting combination envelops the senses, offering a cosy refuge from the rainy weather and leaving a lasting impression of indulgence. Additionally, their luscious Hot Chocolate is sure to warm both hearts and hands on rainy days.

Chilli Oil Hummus

Alongside the Monsoon Menu Coffee Collection, patrons can also enjoy an assortment of delectable cakes, cookies, and cheesecakes carefully selected to complement the aromatic profiles of the coffee creations.

Rs. 1500 for two. At Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada