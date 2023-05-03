Head for a 5-course meal at the newly revamped Mainland China in Mumbai's Andheri

Andheri has long been known as a paradise for foodies, offering everything from local street food to high-end restaurants with quirky food markets like Lokhandwala, Juhu, and Four Bungalows. But the best just got better with the popular Chinese restaurant Mainland China's massive revamp!

Dishes from the new menu

The renovated restaurant has a chic and modern look, perfect for chilling with your squad, and the highlight is its brand new 5-course menu. This mouth-watering menu features a tantalizing selection of soups, dim sums, main courses, and desserts that will make you go weak in the knees. You won't want to miss the signature dishes like Eight Treasure Soup (available in veg and chicken), Kimchi Dumplings, or Beijing Poached Chicken Dumplings, which are perfect to kick start your meal.

Soup options

The main course is a feast of Stir Fried Chinese Greens, Stir Fried Vegetables in Yellow Bean Sauce, Chicken in Singapore Black Pepper, Ho Fan Noodles Veg, and Jasmine Fried Rice with Edamame. And for the cherry on top, indulge in a sugar rush with delicious Honey Noodles with Ice Cream and Chocolate Cigar Roll, accompanied by innovative cocktails.

INR 745++. From Monday- Saturday, 12pm-3pm. For reservations: +91 7498437249

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada