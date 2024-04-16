This place in Mumbai is celebrating Japan's vibrant Sakura Festival with a new menu

Prepare to immerse yourself in the beauty of the cherry blossom season with Pa Pa Ya's new Sakura Festival Menu. This limited-time epicurean adventure celebrates Asian flavors, complemented perfectly by the delicate beauty of springtime.

Every bite promises to delight the palate, with dishes creatively crafted and expertly flavored. Enjoy the fusion of cuisines and the explosion of flavors with the Sakura Festival Menu, a culinary journey that's not to be missed.

"Our Sakura Festival Menu captures this essence perfectly. We've taken inspiration from the delicate beauty of the cherry blossoms to create a menu that's both familiar and surprising, a celebration of the season on your plate," said Zorawar Kalra, award-winning restauranter & culinary maestro.

Coming to the menu, you can experience the essence of spring with a warm and comforting Cherry Soup, a splendid introduction to a gastronomic symphony.

Next, delight in the delicate Sakura Onigiri, where the fragrance of cherry blossoms blends seamlessly with the rice and experience a surprise with the Blossom Roll, available in both individual and sharing portions. The Ebi to Toriniku Dumplings and Yasai Moriwase Dumplings offer savory creations with a playful twist. Complement your meal with the perfect side dishes; refresh your taste buds with the Hijiki Vegetables and Cherry Blossom Rice, expertly capturing the essence of the season.