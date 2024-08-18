6 places in Mumbai to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with your siblings

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with your siblings at Torii for the best in class experience. Nestled in Juhu, the restaurant is an iconic destination that promises a theatrical dining experience in an elegant ambiance.

Torii's opulent interiors set the stage for a sensory journey, where every detail is meticulously crafted to offer an unforgettable experience. Torii’s ambiance, elegant with gold, black, and white tones accented by red and green, contrasts with its stylish diners. With a striking dark-green door, back-lit onyx floors, brass accents, a charming outdoor courtyard, and cozy indoor banquettes in red houndstooth, the 85-seater restaurant reflects both its Asian roots and Gauri's personal style, creating an intimate atmosphere perfect for celebrating the loved bond between siblings.

For Raksha Bandhan, the restaurant offers an unrivaled selection of exquisite dishes, perfectly balanced to ensure a flavoursome experience that you and your siblings will cherish. Indulge with your foodie siblings in a variety of dishes from the Charcoal Grill, like Yakiniku Baby Corn with whipped feta and truffle popcorn, Caramelised Pork Belly with char sui sauce, and Shrimp Kushiyaki with gochujang. Enjoy signature dishes such as Yakinuku Lobster with herbed seaweed butter, Truffle Mushroom Ramen, and Torii Steak & Chips . The menu is innovative which celebrates the rich history of Asian cuisine, making each dish artfully presented and delicious.