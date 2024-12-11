Mumbai

Experience Matcha Magic at this Mumbai diner

Matcha lovers are in for a grand treat with Mumbai’s loved diner Mokai announcing its all-new and specially curated Matcha menu. The items are made with the finest Matcha from Uji, Japan. The drinks sport a vibrant and refreshing colour which is not only good to look at but also promises a great taste. On the menu are items like Matcha misu, Taro Boba Matcha, Mango Matcha, Pistachio Matcha, Hot Madagascar Vanilla Beans Matcha, Dirty Matcha Latte and more. What more, foodies can also whisky their matcha with authentic bamboo whisk to have an unforgettable and wholesome experience.

